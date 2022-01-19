Wednesday, Jan. 12, marked the start of Colorado’s 2022 legislative session, which saw Democratic and Republican lawmakers unveiling agendas that seemed nearly identical, focusing on the rising cost of living, public safety and education. While the similarity in their platforms might seem a harbinger of bipartisanship, Republicans were quick to take the offensive, blaming the Democrats, who have controlled the House, Senate and the Governor’s office for the last three years, for what they described as rising prices, rising crime, poorly performing schools, as well as claiming Democrats were stealing their legislative agenda.
“Democrats have created such a political mess for themselves that they are now copying and pasting the same priorities that we Republicans announced in August,” said Sen. Chris Holbert (R-SD30), the Senate Minority Leader. “We were mocked then and told that there were more important issues, yet six months later Democrats appear to be on board with our three major issues.”
Republicans blame Democrats, who have passed a host of criminal justice reform legislation in recent years aimed at providing increased oversight and transparency in law enforcement, lowering jail and prison populations, funding restorative justice programs and adjusting sentencing guidelines, for the rising crime rates in Colorado. “We are facing an unprecedented rise today in crime,” said Rep. Hugh McKean (R-HD51), the House Minority Leader. “Leading the nation in auto thefts, having the largest increase in property crime rates in the country, it’s nothing to be proud of. We should have never gotten to this point in the first place, but Democrats have undermined law enforcement and allowed soft-on-crime policies to continue.”
Sen. Pete Lee (D-SD11) says blaming Democratic legislation for the rise in crime rates is “facile and erroneous,” noting that much of the criminal justice legislation received bipartisan support. “What they’re peddling is political agenda myths,” he says. “If incarceration made us safer, we’d be the safest country in the world. I say that because the incarceration rate in the United States and Colorado is five, six times as big as any other country in the world. We incarcerate lots and lots of people and it hasn’t made us appreciably safer.”
Lee notes that the reduction in prison populations is largely due to COVID policies enacted by local sheriffs, not legislators. “I’m as concerned about rising crime as anyone else,” he says. “We all live in this state and we all want to be safe, but rising crime is occurring all over the country. It isn’t just Colorado enacted these policies and Colorado has had a crime wave. Crime is going up all across the country. It’s happening in red states and blue states.”
On Monday, Jan. 10, local Republican elected officials, including Mayor John Suthers, 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen and Sheriff Bill Elder held a press conference airing their concerns about rising crime rates and the upcoming legislative session and general election. “Several prominent law enforcement officials in the Pikes Peak region have come together today to ask our public, the public of the Pikes Peak region, to pay close attention to what is happening at our state legislature, and to hold our governor and legislators accountable for actions that are causing crime rates to rise significantly in our state,” said Suthers. “It has been very frustrating for law enforcement in Colorado over the last several years to watch criminal consequences being reduced and serious offenders being released early with little or no regard for consequences to public safety. Despite a growing population and rising crime rates, our prison population in Colorado has been reduced by 23 percent over the last decade. That is a recipe for chaos, when you consider that during that same period the total number of annual crimes increased by 47 percent. A significant percentage of our crimes in Colorado are being committed by people out on bond or on probation or parole.”
The statistics Suthers cited come from a December 2021 report from The Common Sense Institute, co-authored by George Brauchler, a former Republican 18th Judicial District Attorney and AM radio personality, and Mitch Morrissey, a former Democratic 2nd Judicial District Attorney.
“Much of the legislation that is proposed is based on what other legislatures around the country have done, often with disastrous consequences for public safety,” said Suthers. Last year, Sen. Pete Lee sponsored Senate Bill 21-62 to reduce cash bail for some offenses. When it was defeated he introduced a modified version, SB21-273, which also failed.
Criminal justice reform advocates say that reforms targeting the underlying causes of crime — poverty — will improve criminal justice outcomes. “Every Colorado family deserves to feel safe and secure in their home and their community,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia (D-SD3) in a news release. “We’ve worked hard the past few years to make sure our criminal justice system is more fair and equitable, and we’re going to keep building on that success this session to make Colorado even safer by addressing the underlying causes of crime through bipartisan, evidence-based solutions that will keep our communities safe and secure while ensuring justice and equity for all Coloradans.”
While Suthers criticized Democrats’ criminal justice reform measures, Allen used the Jan. 10 press conference to condemn House Bill 19-1263, a bipartisan bill sponsored by both Lee and Rep. Shane Sandridge (R-HD14) that “defelonized” drug possession. “Despite the dangers, in 2019 Gov. Polis reduced possession of fentanyl to a misdemeanor, despite how dangerous this drug is,” he said. “The Legislature and the governor need to get serious about this epidemic, or we will continue to see too many fall victim to cartels who are eager to cash in on weaknesses in our laws. In 2020 our coroner reported 48 overdose deaths here in El Paso County. In 2021, those numbers are not quite done being tabulated, but he estimates we will have between 90 and 100 overdose deaths in 2021, doubling what happened in 2020.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in December noted overdose deaths (primarily from fentanyl) accelerated nationwide during the pandemic. “The disruption to daily life due to the COVID-19 pandemic has hit those with substance use disorder hard,” said CDC Director Robert Redfield.
In addition to public safety, education is a focus for both Republicans and Democrats. “We have a tremendous opportunity to make transformational change this year,” said House Majority Leader Rep. Daneya Esgar, (D-HD46). “This session we’re going to meet this moment and make the largest investment in K-12 education in the state’s history. Democrats are going to ensure students have the resources they need in their classroom and that every Coloradan has the opportunity to learn new skills to take good paying jobs and thrive.”
Republicans are also hoping to make transformational changes to Colorado’s educational system, citing poor scores in reading and math. “Government-run schools in Colorado have consistently allowed more than half of their students to not read or do math at grade-level,” said Rep. Tim Geitner (R-HD19). “This is not a pandemic issue, this is an issue of the failure of the state to make real change in education. It is time to empower parents and students with new opportunities and more educational choice. On Monday Speaker [Alec] Garnett [D-HD2] said, ‘We need to improve our public schools,’ I say we need to improve all schools and finally allow the students of Colorado to achieve their full potential.”
Geitner touted legislation that would “Allow parents to vote to convert a failing public school into a charter school under the state Charter Schools Act,” and unveiled his own legislation on curriculum. “I am sponsoring legislation that is focused on curriculum transparency,” he said. “Each school district will need to post all required material and curriculum on its website before the start of each year.”
The Colorado Department of Education’s state-level test results showed significant decreases in achievement of testers from 2019 to 2021 across all tested grades and subject areas. Issues around education were prominent during the November 2021 school board elections, where conservative activists flooded board of education meetings across Colorado Springs railing against masks, remote learning, what they inaccurately perceived to be the teaching of critical race theory, the expansion of school choice and “parents’ rights” (a movement that targets public education and seeks to have schools cater to parents’ individual ideas about education), among other issues. Conservative candidates beat out progressive choices in District 49, Colorado Springs School District 11 and Academy School District 20.
While education and public safety were major areas of concern, rising prices were a particular area of concern for both parties. “This session, we will redouble our efforts to save Coloradans money, prepare our students for success, and make smart investments to improve public safety and health,” Garnett said. “Coloradans are concerned with the high cost of living in our state. We hear these concerns. We have a plan to save you money and make it easier, not just to get by, but to thrive. We’ll be working hard to cut costs where we can and make our state more affordable so that Coloradans can keep more of their hard-earned money in their wallets.”
Republicans emphasized the increase in the cost of living in Colorado. “Colorado is less affordable today than it was three years ago when Democrats took total control of our state government,” said Holbert. “Inflation is at a 30-year high. Rent is up 30 percent. Home prices are up 53 percent. We’ve seen reports of utility bill increases ranging from 10 percent to 50 percent. Today that looks like an additional $200 a month or $2,400 a year.”
Gov. Polis highlighted money-saving efforts both during the Democrats’ legislative unveiling on Jan. 10 and during his State of the State speech on Jan. 13. “We are saving Coloradans money on health care, investing in early childhood education, delivering real relief for Coloradans and small businesses, passing historic bipartisan transportation investments, and taking nation-leading climate action,” said Polis in a Jan. 10 news release. “We are going bigger and bolder with the urgency of saving people money, ensuring Colorado remains affordable, making historic investments in improving our schools and reducing crime. This is how we continue moving Colorado forward, together.”
Polis recently proposed delaying the implementation of a 2 cents per gallon fee as required by Senate Bill 21-260, but Republicans jumped to criticize the measure. “To our colleagues across the aisle, it is disingenuous for you to enact legislation to increase costs one year and then just a few months later to propose delaying implementation of your expensive policies,” said Holbert. “If our friends opposite were really worried about how their new fees would negatively impact Coloradans, why did they impose those costs in the first place? ... Last session Republicans argued that such new fees, including a special new fee on an existing tax — golly, that sure seems like a tax increase to me — would hurt the people of Colorado who are already struggling with increased prices caused by inflation.”
While the overlapping priorities for both parties present an opportunity for bipartisanship in 2022, upcoming elections make that unlikely. In his State of the State address Jan. 13, Polis said government “must double down on our promise to help every business and family succeed. That means taking less of your hard-earned money in fees and taxes, and putting more in your pockets and paychecks.” But Holbert said Democrats “made things more expensive for most people in Colorado. Now those same Democrats suddenly want to prioritize affordability. Why? Because the polling is clear — voters are not happy with the outcome and it is an election year.”
“There is a general election coming up next November, and that’s really the only means we have of holding our legislators accountable,” said Suthers. “So I ask the public: Please, please pay attention to what the Legislature is doing.”
