Local organizations and nonprofits are joining forces and launching the 5th annual AskCOS community survey, fielded by Elevated Insights.
AskCOS provides El Paso County residents an opportunity to have their voices heard regarding current issues and helps local organizations better understand resident satisfaction and opinions across a range of topics.
The survey takes 10 minutes to complete and covers topics such as nonprofits, health care and other quality of life indicators.
"Local organizations sponsoring the study look to these results when making decisions for our community," a news release said. "Additionally, Peak Progress (Quality of Life Indicators), the community effort aimed at measuring and improving [QLI] components ... in the Pikes Peak Region, will use this input to help track progress and inform priorities."
Residents 18 years and older can take the survey at askcos2021.com.