A 2 cent per gallon “road usage fee” on gasoline that was scheduled to go into effect this month has been delayed until April 2023. The delay is part of the “Temporarily Reduce Road User Charges” bill, which also extends a reduction in vehicle registration costs to 2023. Sen. Nick Hinrichsen (D-District 3), a prime sponsor of the bill, told KRDO he’s looking at ways to ease the economic pressure put on working families due to inflation.
Meanwhile, Coloradans began paying more for deliveries on July 1, when the Retail Delivery Fee began being implemented. The fee adds an extra 27 cents to “all deliveries by motor vehicle to a location in Colorado with at least one item of tangible personal property subject to state sales or use tax,” according to the Colorado Department of Revenue Taxation Division.