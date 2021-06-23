Russ Mann is a meteorologist with the Bureau of Land Management’s Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center. One of his primary responsibilities is assessing the fire danger for Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas. “I provide fire weather support for fire management in all federal agencies,” he explained during a May interview.
For this year’s Colorado fire forecast, Mann is cautiously optimistic. “Going into June, our above-normal fire potential forecast had southern and a large portion of western Colorado,” said Mann. “We’re seeing a spring green-up that is being spurred in part by some precipitation that we’ve been seeing recently.”
The green-up, the growth of vegetation in response to rains, is a positive development. “The green-up and the moisture itself is decreasing the fire risk,” explained Mann. “In our big fire years along the Front Range in June — and that has occurred mainly when there is very little spring green-up and we jump right into June with things bone dry — then you add a little wind and hot, dry conditions and away we go. This year, given the moisture we’ve been seeing, it’s not looking like we’ll go into June as dry as when we’ve had our bigger fire years in the past.”
Mann notes that based on available data, wildfires in the West have been getting bigger and happening more often (see p. 14). “I have a fire history database for Colorado, from 1992 through 2020. If I draw a line, it looks like there’s been a bit of a gradual increase in acres burned,” he said. “It looks like 2002 was a big year for us, and we had a little higher rate of big fire years from 2002 on. We have these years where we have very little activity — 2014, 2015 had hardly anything, even 2019 wasn’t a big deal, but the bigger years, it seems like they’re occurring more often from what I’m looking at.”
Mann also notes that attributing the increase in fires to one single factor can be difficult. “There’s so many things that go into fire activity,” he explained. “You have more people, so more chances of a human start. We’ve had some [mountain pine] beetle kill over the last 25, 30 years. Beetle kill is correlated to drought. Forests are more susceptible to beetle kill, so the drought is tied in with that. There’s a lot of factors driving why we would have more fires, more acres burned than earlier in the ’90s. Fire reporting is also a little better now. That’s why I only keep the database from 1992 on. If you go earlier, fire reporting is not as consistent as it is more recently, unfortunately.”
Though Colorado, and much of the Midwest, is currently experiencing an intense heat wave, there is an end in sight. “The outlook for July and August is more for a normal temperature/precipitation pattern in Colorado,” Mann said, “which would keep the lingering above-normal potential across the west/northwest portion of Colorado, with some moderating conditions in the southwest part of the state, with the monsoon moisture coming in. A normal monsoon pattern is forecast for the July/August period.”