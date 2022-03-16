A “Safe Parking” program is coming to El Paso County courtesy of Benefits in Action, a Lakewood-based organization that helps people who apply for public assistance. The organization recently received grant funding from Colorado Community Health Alliance to expand its Safe Parking initiative, which began in the metro Denver area and now has 11 sites in Colorado.
The program relies on faith communities to allow those living in vehicles to park in their lots overnight, while also providing access to safe and hygienic bathrooms on the premises. People living in their vehicles are often asked to move multiple times in a night by law enforcement, and frequently risk getting towed.
Exiting the vehicle to go to the bathroom can also be dangerous. In addition to providing bathrooms and a safe place to park, the program also connects those living in vehicles with case workers to help with mental health care, substance abuse treatment, various medical services and pet support, as well as minor auto repairs, free food and gas. See colosafeparking.org for more information.