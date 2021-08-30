The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office filed a notice of final rulemaking Aug. 26, to implement the 2021 Colorado Votes Act and ensure that elections processes are secure and up to date. This followed a virtual public rulemaking hearing on election rules held Aug. 3.
Public commenters had raised concerns about the emergency rules Secretary Jena Griswold established to prevent third-party election audits in Colorado. After a review of current election rules, accounting for actual election processes, and considering stakeholder and public comment, the Secretary of State’s Office determined that several rules needed revisions or additions.
The new rules update signature verification machine auditing; update procedures that make clear only election judges may review ballot signatures for acceptance or rejection; clarify practices regarding the review of signatures on a mail ballot; remove references to Direct Recording Electronic voting devices and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail because those systems are no longer in use in Colorado; and permanently adopt the temporary rules on access to voting machines.
“The adoption of these final rules is the result of a months-long process including a public hearing and the consideration and incorporation of feedback provided by a number of stakeholders,” Griswold said in a news release. “Colorado continues to be a national leader in accessible and secure elections, and these rules will further the Department’s goal of making sure every eligible Coloradan is able to have their voice heard.”
The final adopted rules are detailed here. Information addressing misconceptions and falsehoods concerning the adopted rules are here.