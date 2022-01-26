Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is proceeding with a lawsuit to bar Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, who is under federal investigation, from overseeing the 2022 elections. The lawsuit asks a judge to remove Peters as the Designated Election Official (DEO) during 2022 elections. In the filing, the Secretary of State’s office asks the court to appoint Brandi Bantz as the Mesa County DEO to ensure the smooth and secure operations of the primary and general elections. Mesa County Commissioners and the Secretary of State’s office support Bantz’s appointment. Griswold announced she’ll also then appoint former Secretary of State and current at-large Colorado Springs City Councilor Wayne Williams and current Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, both Republicans, as election supervisors to provide expertise and assistance to Bantz as needed.
“Every eligible Coloradan — Republican, Democrat, and Independent alike — has the right to make their voice heard in safe and secure elections. As Clerk Peters is unwilling to commit to following election security protocols, I am taking action to ensure that Mesa County voters have the elections they deserve,” said Griswold in a news release. “I will continue to provide the support and oversight needed to ensure the integrity of Colorado’s elections.”
In a news release from the Tina Peters Legal Defense Fund, a group at the center of a recently filed ethics complaint, Peters claimed Griswold’s lawsuit is the result of Peters formally refusing to comply with a “gag order and demand that Peters recant her demand for election transparency.”
In the release, which referred to the Secretary of State as “Gestapo Griswold,” Peters said, “Demanding someone recant their beliefs, especially beliefs for government transparency or else be punished is something we would expect to see in North Korea, China, or even medieval Europe — not the United States of America.”
In response to Peters’ release, the Mountain States chapter of the Anti-Defamation League tweeted, “It is disturbing that an elected official would casually nickname another elected official a Nazi when election integrity is on the line. Resorting to offensive name calling distracts from the important issues at hand. Drop the Nazi analogies. They are inappropriate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.