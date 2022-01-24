Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has subpoenaed Elbert County Clerk and Recorder Dallas Schroeder regarding a potential breach of security protocols for voting system equipment in Elbert County. Schroeder is a plaintiff in Rep. Ron Hanks’ (R-HD60) lawsuit against Griswold, which claims that the voting machines used in the 2020 election were improperly certified, that the Secretary of State’s Office illegally destroyed election records, and that Secretary of State Griswold exceeded her authority when she adopted emergency rules to prevent third-party election audits.
According to a Jan. 7 affidavit signed by Schroeder, “I was told that there was evidence that the ‘trusted build’ process that was performed on Mesa County’s Dominion voting system during May of 2021, had erased electronic files that were part of the 2020 election records. This information was concerning, because I have a legal duty to retain election records for 25 months after every election. The purpose of retaining the records is so that a proper audit of an election can be performed. I was concerned that the ‘trusted build’ process might erase electronic election records from the Elbert County elections systems, which would violate state law.”
The claims that election records were destroyed by the trusted build update have been echoed by Hanks and Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, who is also currently under investigation for a breach of security protocols for voting system equipment. In a motion to dismiss Hanks’ lawsuit filed by the Secretary of State’s Office it was noted, “‘Election records,’ as used in [Colorado law], is a defined term under the Code. It means only: ‘accounting forms, certificates of registration, pollbooks, certificates of election, signature cards, all affidavits, voter applications, other voter lists and records, mail ballot return envelopes, voted ballots, unused ballots, spoiled ballots, and replacement ballots.’ There is not a single allegation in the Amended Complaint that any materials meeting the definition of ‘election records’ under [Colorado law] were destroyed during the 2021 trusted build process in Mesa County or elsewhere. The ‘log files’ described in the Amended Complaint as ‘individual log events which represent a system-time correlated record of hardware and software event history,’ do not fall within the definition of ‘election records.’”
According to Schroeder’s affidavit, “Before the Secretary of State and Dominion performed the 2021 ‘trusted build’ on the Elbert County voting system, I made a forensic image of everything on the election server, and I saved the image to a secure external hard drive that is kept under lock and key in the Elbert County elections office.”
According to a Jan. 24 news release, the Secretary of State’s Office reached out to Elbert County Clerk Schroeder by email, asking him to provide information on how the copy of the voting system hard drive was made, seeking this information to verify there was no risk to the security of the system. When Schroeder failed to respond, the Secretary of State's Office sent an order to Clerk Schroeder last week requiring the disclosure of information regarding the unauthorized copying of the voting system hard drive, requiring that video surveillance of voting equipment be activated, and that no one access the voting equipment unaccompanied. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, Schroeder has not complied with that order, having failed to provide a response of any kind within the time allotted.
On Jan. 24, Griswold issued an additional order directing Schroeder to appear for a deposition at which he and his office must provide testimony concerning how the copy of the voting system hard drive was created. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, this is necessary in determining whether there has been any risk to the continuous security of the voting equipment and any breach in election security protocol. Accompanying this second order were subpoenas issued by the Secretary of State’s Office, one to the Elbert clerk personally and the other to his office, for their appearance at the deposition. The Secretary of State’s Office does not believe at this time that the unauthorized imaging has created an imminent or direct security risk to Colorado’s elections.
“My office became aware of a potential breach of election security protocols in Elbert County,” said Griswold in a news release. “The Elbert Court Clerk has failed to respond to both an email request and an Election Order requiring disclosure of information about this potential breach. That is why I am now taking further action. As Secretary of State, my top priority is to ensure that every eligible Coloradan – Republican, Democrat, and Independent, alike – has access to secure elections and I will always protect Colorado’s election infrastructure.”
