The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office (SOS) has reported unofficial door-to-door canvassing of Colorado voters, according to a Sept. 9 news release. The Colorado Times Recorder reported last month that volunteers from the U.S. Election Integrity Plan (USEIP), an election fraud conspiracy group linked to the QAnon movement, have been canvassing voters in Mesa, El Paso and Weld counties.
The SOS’s news release included a reminder to voters of their constitutionally protected voting rights. “If an individual comes to your door and requests information about your voting history or registration status, you are not required to answer,” read SOS’s release. “Every voter’s right to a secret ballot is constitutionally protected in Colorado. If a door-to-door canvasser asks how you voted in a particular race, you are not required to tell the canvasser how you voted. Any claim that door-to-door canvassing is official business of the Colorado Secretary of State’s office or the state of Colorado is false. No state or local election office in Colorado is conducting door-to-door voter participation surveys. You have the right to request the name and credentials of door-to-door solicitors, as well as the organization they represent. If you feel harassed or threatened, please reach out to local law enforcement or the Department of Justice at justice.gov.”
Election fraud conspiracy theorists in Arizona have recently released results of canvassing efforts. On Sept. 7, Liz Harris, a former Republican candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives, released the 11-page “Election 2020 Grassroots Canvass Report,” which she claims shows evidence of widespread “ghost votes.” Harris conducted her canvas by polling 4,750 Arizona voters, and using those responses to extrapolate that there were an estimated 173,104 lost votes and 96,389 ghost votes. Critics have condemned Harris’ report, which calls for an end to mail-in voting and a decertification of the Maricopa County 2020 election results, as flawed and inaccurate.
“I asked for sample concerns from Liz Harris on March 18 to forestall against such misinformation and clear up any questions,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer (R) told Laurie Roberts of azcentral.com. “I never got any data. Assessor Eddie Cook later made the same request from Harris. It is irresponsible and silly to claim 200,000+ errors and offer only two alleged inaccuracies as hard data points, both of which are easily debunked. 0 for 2 is not a great start.”
In August, Kristi Burton Brown, the Colorado GOP chair, selected Emily Brake, a USEIP member, to run the party’s Election Integrity Operations Action Committee. USEIP was founded by Ashley Epp, an alleged participant in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and an election conspiracy blogger. USEIP has worked with folks like Sheronna Bishop, Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-CD3) former campaign manager who appeared alongside Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium, and Douglas Frank, a math teacher who claimed to have discovered an algorithm proving voter fraud and who was also a prominent presenter at Lindell’s symposium.
If individuals are concerned about their voter information, which is a matter of public record, they can become a confidential voter by visiting their county clerk’s office, filling out a voter confidentiality form and paying a $5 fee.