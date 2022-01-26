It was standing room only at the IHOP on Stetson Hills Boulevard as the Colorado Springs Republican Women hosted a sheriff’s candidate forum on Jan. 11. Five Republican candidates — current El Paso County Undersheriff Joe Roybal, Colorado Springs Police Department Lt. Steve Noblitt, former Customs and Border Protection agent Todd Watkins, founder of private security company Rocky Mountain Protective Service Karl Dent, and current director of security at The Broadmoor hotel Greg Maxwell — and no Democratic candidates make up the 2022 El Paso County Sheriff’s race. The event was moderated by El Paso County Chair Vickie Tonkins and questions that evening covered every topic of conservative anxiety — from COVID-19 to Extreme Risk Protection Orders (also known as Colorado’s “red flag law”).
Current El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder has already endorsed Roybal, saying in a Sept. 22 Facebook post, “I can assure you there is only one person (in my opinion) in the race to be your next Sheriff that is truly qualified to fill the seat and be trusted to understand what it means to be the Sheriff. The only candidate to have managed the $85 million dollar budget. The only one who has walked the floors of the 1,830 bed jail or other areas of our office and actually knows the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office. The only one to have met with and received critical endorsements from nearly every elected official in our county and the only candidate to actually work every single day in the Sheriff’s Office for 26 years doing what you, the voter, expects should be done. That candidate is my Undersheriff, Joe Roybal.”
When asked about endorsements for El Paso County Sheriff, 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen, the other senior law enforcement elected official for the county, said he was still evaluating the candidates.
In the first question of the evening, each candidate was asked about their membership in the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA) and if they were not a member, if they would attend a training by CSPOA founder Richard Mack. According to the Institute for Research & Education on Human Rights, Mack has been “a feature on the militia speaking circuits since the early 1990s,” and the Anti-Defamation League has described CSPOA as “an anti-government extremist group whose primary purpose is to recruit sheriffs into the anti-government ‘patriot’ movement.”
Watkins and Maxwell admitted to CSPOA membership, and Noblitt said there wasn’t a lot of difference between Mack’s beliefs and his, though he was not a member. Roybal and Dent are not members.
Candidates were also asked whether they believed the Jan. 6 Capitol attack was an “insurrection,” if COVID-19 was a “bioweapon,” and whether the 2020 election was stolen. In response, Dent talked about his commitment to the Constitution. Maxwell falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen and there was “something wrong with vaccines,” before launching into a diatribe about Marxism. Noblitt said the 2020 election was “suspicious” but stopped short of saying it was illegitimate before falsely claiming that COVID could be a bioweapon. Roybal claimed these issues were the result of the “liberal media” working with the federal government, and claimed that Jan. 6 was not an insurrection. Watkins adamantly (and falsely) claimed the 2020 election was stolen and that the U.S. is in the midst of a “Marxist overthrow” at the federal and state level, before comparing Democrats to herpes.
Dent was questioned over his status as a felon; he was convicted of felony trespassing in August. Dent alleged the arresting deputy committed perjury and said he is taking legal action against El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Maxwell was asked about having an extramarital affair, which he firmly denied.
In terms of substantive issues directly facing the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Roybal said he would work to increase efficiency within the organization, and eliminate redundant positions while instituting reforms like virtual briefings for patrol officers who work across the county. Maxwell suggested implementing public/private partnerships to increase funding for the Sheriff’s Office, while Dent mentioned the new Falcon Substation and the need for more deputies. Watkins also mentioned staffing, with a focus on improving morale and recruiting what he called “El Paso County Sheriff’s Office ex-pats.” Noblitt also noted that staffing was an issue, and that “30-minute response times are unacceptable,” and questioned spending money on a new substation.
The El Paso County GOP will be holding their local caucuses to select candidates on March 1.
