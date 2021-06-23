The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced that the fireworks ban for unincorporated EL Paso County has been rescinded, but while citizens can sell or possess fireworks, the use of fireworks is still illegal.
Jacqueline Reed, media relations manager for the Sheriff’s Office, said fireworks have always been illegal to use in El Paso County and in Colorado Springs, but fireworks themselves can’t be banned unless Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in place and currently they are not.
“Obviously, if somebody uses them, there’s probable cause for the charge of using them because the use of them is illegal, but there’s nothing illegal about purchasing them or possessing them,” Reed said.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that those who do use illegal fireworks, including any firework that flies or explodes, may be charged a fine of up to $750 and imprisoned for up to six months.
The Sheriff’s Office and other officials will monitor weather conditions and can create additional restrictions if needed. Any issues with fireworks usage can be reported to 719-390-5555.