Cadet 4th Class Ryong Adams died last Tuesday on May 3 from injuries sustained in a skateboarding accident on U.S. Air Force Academy grounds. On April 23, Adams was hospitalized due to severe head injuries while skateboarding during personal recreation. The news of Adams’ death was shared with the cadet wing on May 4.
“We are heartbroken by the loss of Cadet 4th Class Ryong Adams,” USAFA Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark said in a news release. “Ryong was a dedicated cadet and served our nation as an enlisted Airman before his arrival at our Preparatory School. He worked hard to join the cadet wing, and he will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Ryong’s family and all of the lives he touched at USAFA and in the Air Force.”