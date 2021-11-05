UPDATE: Mayor John Suthers issued this statement about Richard Skorman's resignation.
“Councilor Skorman has put in a great deal of time, commitment and passion to serving the City of Colorado Springs, and I am grateful for his dedication and service. While we have had varying points of view during his tenure, I have always found Richard to be candid, honest and collaborative. I know Richard will continue to contribute to our community as a businessman and involved citizen and I wish him the best in his continued ventures.”
Two-time City Councilor and local businessman Richard Skorman announced on Nov. 5 he will resign his City Council seat effective Jan. 1.
Skorman says he'll step down to spend more time to help his businesses recover from COVID-19 in an atmosphere of competition with the soon-to-open Tattered Cover bookstore just blocks from his enterprise.
Whoever is appointed by City Council to replace Skorman will serve until the April 2023 election, at which point voters will elect someone to serve the final two years of Skorman's term.
Skorman, 69, considered not seeking a second term in the April 2021 election due to stress from the pandemic on his businesses — Poor Richard's bookstore and Rico's cafe, a pizza restaurant and children's toy store. All are located in the 300 block of North Tejon St.
But he did seek re-election in the southwest district and won handily over three competitors with 60 percent of the vote and drew the most votes of any candidate in the six district races.
He won the seat in 2017 with 58 percent of the vote, and previously served on Council from 1999 to 2006, resigning with one year left in his second term to become regional director for then U.S. Sen. Ken Salazar. In that role, during the height of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, Skorman helped carry out Salazar's priority of helping returning veterans find help for issues such as PTSD and traumatic brain injury. He worked for Salazar until he was appointed Interior Department secretary by President Barack Obama.
Skorman says he didn't foresee the pandemic stretching out so long.
"I, like everyone else, thought that COVID would be over by now," he tells the Indy. "When I ran in April, I felt really comfortable that people would get vaccinated and then the delta variant came. But I didn’t think a third of the population wouldn’t get vaccinated and people wouldn't wear masks."
The Tattered Cover disclosed on Oct. 8 it signed a lease for space at 112 N. Tejon for its seventh location in the state, which is slated to open in the first quarter of 2022. The store plans to essentially duplicate Skorman's offerings of books, a children's area, coffee and wine. The building is situated near eateries as well.
Although he says he was disappointed to see the Trails, Open Space and Tops (TOPS) tax increase fail on Nov. 2, Skorman leaves the city with a legacy in other areas.
He's been a strong advocate for senior housing, affordable housing of all types, and, ironically, reinvigorating Downtown, partly through support of the City for Champions venues, including Weidner Stadium and the Olympic & Paralympic Museum.
"It's a great time to be downtown with all this energy around the stadium and [Robson] Arena [at Colorado College], people renting places Downtown to live and all the investment that’s happening," Skorman says. "I certainly had a roll in that back when I was chairman of Downtown Colorado Springs Inc., which was a springboard to becoming a Council member in 1999." That organization later became the Downtown Partnership.
"I think Downtown is going to thrive. I wish we could make COVID go away and maybe there would be lots of opportunities for other businesses," he says. "Retail is tenuous and brick-and-mortar restaurants are struggling and the ones that are successful are ones with bars attached or drive up windows. If you walk around Downtown during lunch hour, they’re mostly empty. Lots of the classic places have closed. It's not like it used to be."
Hence, his decision to work with his wife, Patricia Seator, to reopen his businesses after significant remodeling.
Skorman's restaurant, which hasn't reopened since it closed amid COVID, will hold a grand reopening on Nov. 15. The café wine and coffee bar reopened in August. The book store and toy store remained open except during the mandatory shutdown in 2020.
The Skormans have reconstructed the kitchen to provide more room and social distancing. They've eliminated self-serve options and have wired the ovens to solar panels on the roof. "We're all electric, and we're going to get much more efficient," he says.
The restaurant will expand toward the west into its parking lot with a "tent-like structure" that's solar heated to allow year-round use. "We'll really have a good place to spread people out, or for people to have gatherings, birthdays, baby showers," and other events. "I'll have to devote full time to our businesses," he says.
Skorman's public service also includes advocating for clean energy, the TOPS tax that first won voter approval in 1997, and voter say-so in disposal of open space and parks. He led the opposition to the 2016 proposal to trade Strawberry Fields open space to The Broadmoor, a stance that led to his 2017 Council candidacy, though that effort failed. However, Skorman helped advocates mount a ballot measure requiring voter approval of such transfers, which was adopted by voters in 2020.
The following interview has been edited for length.
Indy: What do you see as your greatest contribution as a city councilor since 2017?
Skorman: The homeless action plan. I led town halls with [city housing official] Andy Phelps and other issues around homelessness in terms of low barrier shelter beds. We’ve gotten many people off the streets and improved their lives. Behind the scenes, I helped seniors who were evicted, finding them new places to live, as out-of-town real estate developers have bought these complexes, renovated them and doubled the rent. I was able to help open doors. We’ve been successful in finding places for people to relocate. I think I’m the most proud of that, working with great partners — Silver Key, Greccio Housing and other agencies. Council and the city have put a lot of effort into that. In some cases, the Apartment Association would step up. But we also put together a mitigation fund for bridge funding for seniors in this predicament.
We also set up the Homeless Outreach Program. We now have this unit that deals with mental illness, people who are struggling.
I’d been trying to retire Drake Power Plant for 20 years. I'm not taking full credit, but I've been passionate about that for decades. [The coal-burning plant burned its last load of coal in August and will shut down entirely by the end of 2022.)
What is your biggest regret?
My biggest regret is that we didn’t get as proactive as we are now on increasing our stock of affordable housing. Three or four years ago, we knew this crisis was looming but we didn’t act as quick as we should have — redo zoning codes to allow for more density that's needed, less parking requirements, all these things that were obstacles that were low hanging fruit that we could have done and been that far ahead.
How will you stay involved in city government, or will you?
I still want to be able to help open doors if I can. Once you’re not on Council it’s really different. I’ve watched it with colleagues over the years. I want everyone to know I’m not shutting the door at all. If there’s anything I can help with, advice, or someone I can contact for them, but I won’t be doing it formally as an elected official. I’m not going to say, 'No, I don’t want to be bothered anymore.' I’ll be quite available with my apron on in my businesses.
How do you plan to position to compete with Tattered Cover?
We are going to keep doing what we do and do it better. We’re in the process of expanding our book store and we will continue that. We are in the process of getting more art and gifts, and will continue that. What we didn’t have before was a large space for events. Now we’re going to have a big space in the back that will allow us to have those community events that will be much more comfortable for people.
What parts of your agenda remain undone?
There needs to be more dedicated funding for parks, and TOPS [Trails, Open Space and Parks tax] was never going to be the full answer.
I would love to see more permanent supportive housing built, having Council and the city not buckle to neighborhoods that may not want people living there. I helped work on a tiny home village, and there was lots of resistance. Until you can get the people who are chronically homeless into permanent housing, you’ll never have the solution you need.
There’s a good effort from Springs Utilities to look at more renewable ways to power our city and better ways to save water. I’d love to see a landscape ordinance. How we grow is going to be really important. We’ve let the marketplace determine how we grow. We have to get much more proscriptive about it. Otherwise we’re going to have these messes we can’t clean up in the future, such as not enough water, urban level development that's unsustainable, not have the right type of housing for people who live and work here. We can’t stop growth. What we allow and where and what we require from it needs to be dealt with soon. I'm proud I had a key role in the Southern Delivery System water project [which brought water from Pueblo Reservoir]. We do have water up to 1 million people if we use it wisely. But we won’t be able to bail out all these other places [bedroom communities].
In 2006, your appointed replacement after you resigned was Bernie Herpin, a conservative. What concerns do you have that Council will appoint a conservative again?
It’s certainly a concern. I can’t vote. I would hope the Council will realize when I was reelected, I got 60 percent of vote. Demographics of District 3 are much more moderate than other parts of the city. I’m not saying they have to appoint a Democrat. I’m not going to weigh in at all. I would hope they would appoint someone who is balanced. One of the great things about this Council is we have good lively discussions and we come to consensus. That’s the way it should be, not based on ideology.
If anyone wants to apply for my seat, I’m happy to sit down with them. I want them to be the best Council member they can be. I am going to help anybody with background information, but I won’t weigh in.
What have I not asked you that you'd like to convey to taxpayers?
I feel quite positive about our Council and our local government. People will always have their beefs with that organization, but what’s the hardest for me is to leave all these dedicated city and utilities employees. Many could make more in the private sector. There's a lot of dedication and worry out there that I don’t think the public knows and appreciates. They’ll be out there at 2 in the morning fixing the power lines. I’ll really miss working with those people, city staff and utilities staff. There are so many people I respect. They’re doing the hard work; they’re out there risking their lives, helping people in need.
It’s hard for me to say this is it, but it is. So, it’s always hard to let go when you have a lot of institutional knowledge. I feel like I’m leaving the city in good hands — good community leaders, nonprofits. It’s a good era. It feels like this is the time.