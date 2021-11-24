Dawn
Dawn — AKA “Mama D” — is worried that the roof of her home is leaking. “We couldn’t afford an apartment, so this was the alternative. ... At least with this [the trailer] we could fix it up, and make it how we want,” she says. The two have a small range inside the trailer where they sleep, attached to their truck. And while it’s a far cry from a full kitchen, it makes them luckier than many of their peers.
While we talk in the parking lot where Dawn (who declined to give a last name) and her husband Aaron currently reside, the couple’s two dogs, Rowdy and Onyx, frolic in the afternoon sunlight.
“This one’s 12 years old… . He was a rescue, and they were going to put him to sleep,” says Dawn, scratching the dog behind the ears.
Dawn explains that even a small leak can cause health problems if rain gets inside the couple’s trailer, and black mold is a fear, but she’s hopeful the new solution will hold for a while: a $5 can of sealant spray she purchased from Walmart.
Like many of the people the Indy speaks to living in their cars, Dawn has health problems. She suffers from degenerative disc disease, a condition affecting the vertebrae, and she’s just returned from a visit to the dentist, where she learned she’s also got a massive tooth infection. “I had such a bad ear infection, it spread to my teeth,” says Dawn.
Dawn and her husband are from California. The couple have been staying in Colorado Springs only a few months, having come down from Aurora, where both say their reception was notably less hospitable.
Though some dismissed it as a PR stunt, Dawn commends Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman for his “undercover” stint as a homeless person earlier this year. But she says the police there carry knives to cut up tents and makeshift lodgings at homeless encampments.
She’s heard mixed reports about the Colorado Springs HOT Team: on the one hand, that they’re similarly destroying tents and throwing out people’s possessions; but “we hear they are doing all of this good, too,” Dawn says. “But none of their hotels accept vouchers.”
They’ve found a lot of help at Peer Connect, with Shakilla Saeed who does peer coaching.
“What we do is provide people in recovery from addiction or struggling with mental health — or both — a personal coach, to help with basically whatever they need,” says Saeed. Coaches at Peer Connect aim to spend almost 15 hours a week with each client.
“These guys [at Peer Connect] helped me get my Med-9 (a form required to determine eligibility for Colorado’s Aid to the Needy Disabled program) and helped me fill out the stuff to get cash aid assistance so I’m not having to dumpster dive as much,” says Dawn.
“Peer Connect is different from places like Salvation Army and Marian House, which are a bit more limited and don’t cross-reference each other for resources. ... PC steps in and bridges that gap, and they can find all the different resources available at different agencies,” says Dawn.
“The personal relationship you get with these guys is invaluable, because let’s face it — a phone on the streets? You’re not holding on to that. … Peer Connect can advocate for you and help you navigate these systems that are very difficult. ... It’s not always drug addicts who need help,” she says.
“The systems in place to help were already strained, and now they’re rupturing.”
Dawn says that her coach will often call her at night to make sure she’s safe: “She’ll call to make sure I didn’t go to jail, or kill somebody, or myself on top of it. Because it can get that bad. ... To Peer Connect we’re not just numbers. We’re just people, that are struggling.
“When you’ve been out here a long time you lose hope, because there are so many hoops to go through. … A lot of people can’t make it to court dates, let alone keep track of them,” she says.
“You go to these sites offering hotel vouchers, and there are none available — it just makes you wonder, what’s happening?”
Dawn had worked in marketing for nearly 30 years, but says she and Aaron have both struggled to find work since losing jobs in Texas due to pandemic restrictions, and subsequently being evicted. “We want to work,” she says, “but we’re limited now because of our disabilities.”
Shane Hood
Shane Hood is also staying in his car, an Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera, and has been living in Colorado Springs on and off since about 2015 — though he estimates he’s been living in the car for about two years, while occasionally finding a bed at a shelter.
Hood originally hails from New York but moved to Colorado from Florida after running into a mass of red tape and paperwork there, which he says made it impossible for him to receive aid. “I couldn’t get disability, I couldn’t even get Medicaid,” says Hood.
“I don’t have any addiction issues but I’m homeless out there, like everyone else,” he says. Like Dawn, he complains of negative experiences with shelters, and the difficulty of reliably getting a bed.
“They’re mistreating us because they claim we associate with drug addicts, but I feel like they were singling me out,” Hood says.
“I don’t knock people for doing drugs anyway, to me it’s what you do, not what you’re on.”
Hood says he has been trying to find housing “forever.” A veteran of the Army and the National Guard, Hood served at Fort Carson in 1989. He became disabled because of a head-on car accident.
Hood is in the process of getting his Social Security payments arranged, but it’s been a major hassle. Peer Connect has been helping him with this, as well as getting his DD 214, a complete record of military service that also identifies a veteran’s discharge status (honorable, bad-conduct, dishonorable, etc.). Hood says he’s sought help from the United States Department of Veteran’s Affairs since 2015, and that usually “they’re laughing me out of the office, but now they are saying they can help me out a little bit. … I’m an honorably discharged veteran, so what’s going on?”
Hood is often in pain, and frequently experiences intense vertigo due to his car accident.
“There’s times I can’t do anything, when I can’t even tell which way is up,” he says. “I’ve got four bulging discs in my neck, and two are really bad right now. The vertigo, I get it in all directions, at different speeds… it’s terrible. There’s no way I can work like that.”
For Hood, another frequent problem has been a group of young men who he calls the “egg-slingers.”
“Every weekend, especially when they have Switchback [soccer] games, these egg-slingers, college kids, are pelting my car. ... At first it was random, but then it became my car and my car alone,” he says.
“Once I had my doors open, so I had to clean the inside of the car. ... Late at night, they’ll come by and throw eggs outta nowhere. ... We’re having problems already, I’m trying to keep things organized, and now I have to go find a way to clean egg out of my car every weekend?”
If there’s one thing Hood prides himself on though, it’s his resilience. “I refer to myself as a trooper — I keep getting knocked down, and I keep getting back up, back in the fight somehow,” he says. “Every day I get up, I go hunt down food, scrounge for money.”
But Hood is clear that Colorado Springs has been easier for him than many other places he’s stayed. “You know, back in 1989 [at Fort Carson] I thought, ‘Maybe I should come back here someday.’ Now that I’m here I think, ‘I should have never left,’” he says.
Saeed sympathizes with Hood’s struggle.
“Housing resources are very scarce, and when they do come out they are hard to navigate … some charities want several documents in order to provide resources — you provide them with all that, and I’ve still seen them not come through,” she says.
She adds that many of her clients complain about shelters that don’t take families, or don’t take couples, or won’t allow animals — there are a lot of ways to get disqualified. In addition, the path to long-term housing is often shockingly narrow, and strewn with bureaucratic obstacles.
For Peer Connect, Saeed says, locating housing resources is the biggest challenge.
“There is such a need here in Colorado, where the economy is so great … but the housing is very scarce,” she says. “Often we are at a loss for what to do for people, especially if they don’t have an income.”
Both Hood and Dawn have noticed a surge in the number of people living in their vehicles, and said they have seen a lot of new faces recently.
“There are more and more people [living] in cars — but they look like they came from a house,” says Hood. “They don’t look like a homeless person.”
Hood is also skeptical about the efforts of the Colorado Springs HOT Team.
“I call ‘em the Hassle Team, because that’s all they do is hassle people,” says Hood, who claims they’ve been bothering him about his car for having his license plate in the window. He refuses to mount it outside. “The last time I did that, my plates were stolen,” he says.
“They need to build houses, but right now all they’re doing is building apartment complexes that cost a fortune. They’re not building anything for [us],” says Hood.
Saeed simply wishes the stigma of being homeless could be reduced. “People stigmatize those that are homeless or have addiction or mental health issues, but they need to step back and revisit that stigma, and just realize these are people. … I see people being rude or disrespectful, but these people are struggling enough already, and this just makes it harder for them. … I want people to realize everyone has a story. … We have to eliminate that stigma to some degree,” says Saeed.
Patti French
For nearly six years, Patti French lived in her red Toyota T100 pickup truck on the streets of Colorado Springs.
“I got so tired of sleeping in the truck, because my knee’s not doing so well,” says French.
But during her first year sleeping in the truck, French did very little actual sleeping. “Nobody sleeps at night — I was just scared to death, and could not sleep for the life of me,” says French. People tried to force their way into her truck numerous times. French estimates she’s poured at least $13,000 into her Toyota.
“I had to quit drinking water, because I don’t want to have to get out of my truck at night. … Men have a tendency to hit women, and I’ve been hit four times. I went to the police department, but they asked if I had witnesses. ‘Hey, my face is swollen, I have a black eye.’ ... But I couldn’t prove it, so they said they couldn’t help,” says French. “I used to just park on the street and cover my windows. ... I got chased out of a couple places.”
All that is behind her, at least for now. The team at Westside Cares finally managed to find her a small but affordable unit, just off of East Platte Avenue. An interfaith nonprofit collaboration of 23 religious fellowships on the west side of El Paso County, Westside Cares provides crisis services to individuals or entire families who are in need.
“Those people are great. ... somebody at a church told me to contact them and mentioned they could help me. My first night here, I cooked. I love cooking, I missed it. … I wish they had 10 more places like Westside Cares,” says French. A native of Glendale, California, French moved to Washington State as a very young child and was raised on a ranch there.
“When I was a kid, I grumbled — but now I miss it,” says French.
The years she was in the truck, getting regular showers was sometimes a struggle as well, but she was usually able to shower early in the morning at either the YMCA or Planet Fitness.
Though she’s been in Colorado Springs since 1997, French used to work as a store manager in Kittredge, a tiny community in Jefferson County. She moved here for a job at Pikes Peak International Raceway, but lost that when the track shut down in 2005. Eventually she found work cleaning apartments, but her knee issues put an end to that.
“There were steep stairs to go to the fourth floor at work, and I just couldn’t do it anymore,” she says. “That’s how I lost my job. A friend [from work] told me I needed to get on disability, but I just didn’t know anything about that.”
After a few months, French managed to receive payments, which helped a lot. For years she’s had various leg infections and chronic bleeding issues, which have led to multiple operations on her knee and leg. The Colorado Institute of Sports Medicine was assisting her for a while. But after one significant knee surgery, she was forced to recover while sleeping in the truck.
“That didn’t work out,” says French.
Until Westside Cares stepped in to help, navigating the various agencies was a baffling struggle for French. She waves a thick stack of papers — all potential housing leads. She had been on various waiting lists for housing, with varying lengths of time. The longest had at least a three-year wait.
Right now, French is paying a little over $300 a month for her studio apartment with a bathroom. “It reminds me of the good old days in the 1980s,” she says of the rent.
Currently, her income is $995 a month through disability benefits, which gives her precious little wiggle room after paying for rent and food.
“I’ve asked why they can’t give us at least $1,500 a month, but they tell me it depends on your pay. When I first came down here I had three jobs, one full-time and two part-time — why can’t I make a bit more?” French says. She applied for an Old Age Pension, but was told her income is too high to qualify.
“The lady told me, ‘Oh, I understand,’ but she doesn’t. You need to be out there on the street like us to understand,” says French.
At one point French received an offer of assisted living, which would cost $9,000 a month.
“They said they’d pay $8,000, and that I just need to pay $1,000, but I only get $995 a month, so I said I can’t do it.
“And that woman told me, ‘Oh, you mean you won’t,” says French, shaking her head.
“I like working, I want to work, but with a lot of [employers], if you say the word ‘homeless,’ well ... you don’t dare say you’re homeless,” says French.
She’s noticed a surge in homelessness and car-living.
“There are so many people out there trying to find a home, and there’s more people [living in cars] because they can’t afford it.
“I know a man with two children out there,” she says. “His wife left him, and he’s trying — he’s working, but not making enough to afford a place for two kids.”