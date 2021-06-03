The Better Business Bureau® of Southern Colorado is once again partnering with the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center to promote the 9th Annual Small Business Week for the Pikes Peak Region which will take place June 7-10.
"This past year has revealed the overwhelming need to collaborate and move forward as a small business community," said a jointly issued news release from the BBB of Southern Colorado and the Pikes Peak SBDC. "The theme of this year is EPIC, and we are excited to bring together an EPIC group of business owners and experts for the workshops and have restructured the week of events to follow a hybrid format, providing an in-person or virtual option for those who wish to attend. Each day we will be broadcasting from The Pinery at the Hill following COVID-19 guidelines and regulations."
The workshops will be free for all attendees, both in-person and virtual.
The week's events:
Monday, June 7 – EPIC MARKETING: 9-11 a.m.
Tuesday, June 8 - EPIC EVOLUTION: 9-11 a.m.
Tuesday, June 8 – Virtual BONUS TRACK Optimizing the Value of Your Business and Planning For the Future: 2-3 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9 – EPIC PURPOSE: 9-11 a.m.
Wednesday, June 9: - EPICMINORITY BUSINESSES: 2-3 p.m.
Thursday, June 10 – EPIC SMALL BUSINESS AWARDS CELEBRATION: A Free Virtual Broadcast | 3-5 p.m.
This year's Small Business Awards finalists are:
Small Business Person of the Year: Lisa Blattner - Blattner Law Firm | Katey Blehm - Colorado Springs Therapy Center | Brandon Kirk - Hydro-Clean Carpet Cleaning and Planet Duct
Small Business Champion of the Year: Jessica Fierro - Atrevida Beer Company | Beth Taylor - Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC | Mark Bittle - Connectionmark
Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Kristen Sharpe - Kristen Faith LLC | Lauren McKenzie - REN Creativ | Ian Horgan - Wayfarer Vans
Family-Owned Business of the Year: Jenn Raulie – Bill’s Plumbing and Drain Service | Christopher Reid - Blue Ridge Contractors Inc. | Andrew Graff - Luisa Graff Jewelers
Veteran Small Business Owner of the Year: Richard Fierro - Atrevida Beer Co. | Dylan Newman - Dart Wars | Charles Weber - Family Care Center
"We are proud of the small businesses in southern Colorado," Jonathan Liebert, CEO and Executive Director of BBB of Southern Colorado, said. "They have endured a lot during the past year and have shown their grit, innovation and entrepreneurship and they continued to change through the pandemic. This week is about honoring their work and it is imperative that we continue to support and encourage small business owners."
Aikta Marcoulier, executive director for Pikes Peak SBDC, said, "This is our ninth year of hosting a week celebrating Small Businesses in the Pikes Peak region. During the upcoming week, we will honor local small businesses that have helped to keep our local economy strong even during an unprecedented pandemic."
For the complete agenda and registration information, click here.