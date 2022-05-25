Brian Hefner got to know Michael Pantoja through the Colorado Dodge Challenger Club.
Both being motorheads, they spent a lot of time together over the years.
That’s why it’s hard for Hefner to imagine an account of Pantoja’s death at the hands of a Colorado Springs Police officer on Dec. 8, 2021, contained in the El Paso County Coroner’s Office autopsy report.
“It just doesn’t add up,” he says.
The coroner’s report says that besides being shot four times by Officer Jacob Kelly, Pantoja’s body had superficial stab wounds on his abdomen, which the coroner attributed to self-inflicted wounds while high on methamphetamine.
Now Hefner, an attorney, is representing Pantoja’s two sons, Anthony Paradeis, 21, and an unnamed 15-year-old, in a claim filed with El Paso County and the city seeking $10 million for his death.
“There’s a lot of things about this that don’t make sense,” Hefner says, noting that he has yet to access items from inside Pantoja’s home, including video recordings from cameras he believed were inside the house. “There are too many unanswered questions.”
Pantoja, 45, was killed by Officer Kelly, who’s been with CSPD since 2018 and was assigned at that time to the Sand Creek Division. Kelly and others had been dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. to a burglary in progress in the 1700 block of Herd Street, southeast of Union Boulevard and Highway 24, according to an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office release.
When officers arrived, they encountered a man armed with a knife outside a home. Pantoja was shot and killed. The homeowner, who called 911, was not injured during the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the incident, and Pantoja had no known association to the residence where the burglary was reported.
Pantoja lived just around the corner from Herd Street.
The notice of claim filed by Hefner in January, a precursor to a lawsuit, says Pantoja was “defending his home” when the shooting happened.
“Michael Pantoja was at his home of residence, the Colorado Springs Police Department were called to protect Michael Pantoja on the morning of December 8th, 2021, as it was his residence of 2262 Hanham Drive ... that was facing potential burglary,” the claim letter says. “It is alleged that one shot of gun fire from Jacob Kelly, a Colorado Springs Police Department [officer] is what killed ... Pantoja.”
The claim asserts the value of economic and non-economic damages, such as suffering, emotional distress, loss of enjoyment, quality of life and humiliation, totals $10 million.
The El Paso County Coroner’s Office autopsy report shows that Pantoja was shot four times, three times in the chest and once in the right thigh.
The body also had multiple, non-life-threatening stab wounds in the abdomen, the autopsy notes, saying it was reported that “decedent stabbed himself, jumped from the second story floor of his residence, broke into multiple neighbors’ homes, and sustained multiple gunshot wounds after confrontation with Colorado Springs Police Department officers.”
The autopsy report also states that Pantoja “had history of stabbing himself while using methamphetamine,” and toxicology results in the autopsy report note lab tests showed the presence of methamphetamine in his blood and urine as well as amphetamine in his blood, post-mortem.
Hefner says he believes someone broke into Pantoja’s house but fears that by the time he gains access to the house, with police permission, that potential evidence might no longer be there. Nor has he yet been given the body-worn camera footage of the officers involved, he says.
Hefner’s theory is that Pantoja had a knife when he was killed because he wanted to defend himself from an intruder. He says officers had other means available to them besides guns.
Hefner acknowledges it’s possible Pantoja had backslid from his recovery from drug use, one of the many challenges Pantoja had overcome. Without elaborating, Hefner says Pantoja “had a hard life” and a “tough childhood.”
Despite that, Pantoja was one of the most generous people Hefner has known. He says for years Pantoja acquired a vehicle every year and worked on it to make it road-ready. At the end of the year, he donated the vehicle to someone who was in desperate need of transportation.
“He would go without eating to help somebody out,” Hefner says. “He just had a heart of gold. He had a heart bigger than anyone I knew.”
Thus far, the District Attorney’s Office hasn’t released a finding of whether the shooting was justified. Historically, however, it’s rare for the DA’s Office to rule against an officer.
Local law enforcement agencies, including the city, routinely decline to comment on cases that are subject to litigation.