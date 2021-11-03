The Space Foundation is set for a $1.5 million shot in the arm via a grant from the Department of Defense’s National Defense Education Program, to expand its Junior Space Entrepreneurship program.
The grant was announced Oct. 20. Junior Space Entrepreneurship marries entrepreneurship and science, technology, engineering and math curriculum to cultivate the skills needed by students and educators — specifically in local education districts that include students from low socioeconomic backgrounds and where at least 12.5 percent of the students are military-connected. The aim is to expand equity and access for underserved communities.
The grant for Junior Space Entrepreneurship (that $1.5 million comes over three years) comes on the heels of El Pomar Foundation’s August announcement that it has officially donated an 85,000-square-foot addition to the Space Foundation’s Discovery Center.
The donation, which released the Space Foundation from a $4.1 million lease, will give the organization more room to expand its public offerings. The Space Foundation teaches the public about all things space — not just through its Discovery Center, off Garden of the Gods Road, but also through its collaborations and partnerships with space agencies and local school districts.