Spring has brought with it two new babies at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Rogue, a ring-tailed lemur, gave birth on Monday, April 26, and Zena, a Red River hog, welcomed her little piglet on Saturday, April 24. Both moms and babies seem to be bonding and doing well, according to a news release.
Rogue’s baby is the first lemur born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in 15 years. “We knew Rogue was expecting, and we are excited to welcome our first Water’s Edge baby to the world,” said Philip Waugh, lead Water’s Edge: Africa keeper. “When we came to work Monday morning, we could see Rogue carrying this tiny little baby around so delicately and being really attentive. It’s been exciting watching the baby, but it’s been even more special watching Rogue embrace this role so naturally. It’s amazing how she just knows what to do.”
Zena’s baby came from a union with 13 year-old Huey. Huey is a proven hog stud, who welcomed one offspring in 2015 and three hoglets with his mate, Ari, in 2013. Red River hog fathers, unlike many species, are active in raising their young. For now, while Zena is protective of her little one, they’re giving mom and baby time to bond alone, and will plan to introduce Huey later.