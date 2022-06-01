After facing several fires in recent weeks, Colorado Springs residents may be heaving a sigh of relief with the moisture brought by the late-May snowstorm. But Colorado Springs Fire Department is warning residents not to let their guard down.

Cory Ashby, wildfire program coordinator for CSFD’s wildfire mitigation section, says the precipitation might help in the short term, but the fire department is looking at the overall trends.

This is the time of year when the area typically hits its “spring green-up,” he says. The precipitation is likely to help grow the region’s vegetation, which could become more fuel for future fires. That could pose a problem alongside what they’re expecting to be fire-friendly weather in the coming months, with low humidity and heavier winds.

“So in the short term it may look like we are out of the fire danger, when in reality this could be the start of a very rough fire season,” says Ashby.

He says it’s important for residents to continue taking fire mitigation measures, and to remember that the burn ban is still in effect. Violating the ban can result in a fine of up to $2,500, a 189-day jail sentence or a combination of the two. More information on activities covered by the burn ban can be found at coswildfireready.org/burn-ban.

“What this means for most citizens ... is don’t take what we’re saying lightly,” he said. “The burn ban is still in effect for a reason.”

Ashby says the area was in a “very bad position” prior to the snow, with dry weather and an estimated 19 straight days with a red flag warning somewhere on the Front Range, which signals increased winds and temperatures as well as lower relative humidity.

On May 12 alone, multiple fires ignited around the city, including one near Colorado Springs Airport, a grass fire in the northeast, and a fire that destroyed eight mobile homes and took one life at the Skylark Mobile Home Park, at 3831 N. Cascade Ave.

Though precipitation from the May 20 snowstorm may have brought some temporary relief, it also brought its own set of challenges. The city received over a foot of heavy, wet snow, according to local weather reports, with northern parts of the county seeing more than a foot and a half of snow.

At the height of the storm, around 11,000 customers were without power, says Colorado Springs Utilities spokesperson Steve Berry via email. Most had power restored within 24 hours, with many outages taken care of within 30 minutes, he says. Around 30-50 customers continued to experience service interruptions through Sunday and Monday for a variety of reasons, including debris removal and access challenges.

“If anything, it reinforced the importance of customers proactively trimming trees on their property that are near overhead [power] lines,” Berry says.

He says Utilities was able to apply lessons learned from the December windstorm to the snowstorm response, in areas including “staging of crews, resource allotment, tree contractor availability, damage ticket tracking, online outage map usage and how we outreached to affected customers.”

While he says Utilities was also able to improve communication with customers, CSU is also looking for ways to enhance that communication during outages by “providing customers with tools to report outages and downed lines, through means other than calling those in.”

Ashby says anyone still dealing with fallen limbs can call City Forestry for anything that fell on any city-maintained street. For limbs that have fallen on private property, he recommends taking loads to Rocky Top Resources, which charges just $5 per load on Saturdays.

Ashby’s asking Springs residents to be conscientious about fire safety.

“Here at the fire department, we often say it’s part of sharing the responsibility. We try to get that message out and to the public and the populace in general,” he says. “However, we rely on the public to do their part and understand that they need to drive this as well as us and we work together so we can basically effect the change we need to.”