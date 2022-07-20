Colorado Springs will once again celebrate its LGBTQ+ community with the Pikes Peak Pride festival on Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24.
Participants are invited to “Flaunt your Pride” at the celebration, which will feature a wide range of entertainment, food trucks and vendor booths, as well as the traditional parade that starts at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The Pikes Peak Pride committee will also install a rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of Colorado Avenue and South Tejon Street, according to a news release.
The event will honor “the active and diverse achievements of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities of Colorado. This is an opportunity for all LGBTQ+ Coloradans to celebrate our achievements and remind the world that we exist while raising awareness in the communities,” according to the release.