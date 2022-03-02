The city’s ordinance that expanded areas covered by the prohibition on sitting or lying down in commercial districts became effective Feb. 21, but the Colorado Springs Police Department won’t ticket violators until April 22 to allow an “educational grace period,” the city said in a release.
The Downtown Commercial District covered by the ordinance was renamed the Central Commercial District and now covers areas from Cache La Poudre Street to East Cheyenne Road, with varying east and west boundaries. There were no changes to the Old Colorado City Commercial District.
The ordinance bars sitting, kneeling, reclining or lying down on the surface of any public right-of-way and any objects from being placed on the surface of the ROW, such as tents. It’s effective from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.
Rights of way include streets, sidewalks, alleys, curbs and medians, among other spots.
“The CSPD considers this as a tool to help keeping the ROW free for pedestrian and vehicular traffic,” the city said in a release.