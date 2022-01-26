The Dec. 15 windstorm that left some customers without power for up to six days led to “the most significant impact to our electric system in history,” Colorado Springs Utilities CEO Aram Benyamin told the Utilities Board in a memo dated Jan. 19, the day the Utilities Board convened for its monthly meeting.
The storm, which brought winds up to 92 mph and gusts to 100 mph, knocked out power to 47,000 Utilities customers, or 17.4 percent of those served by the city-owned utility.
Winds at “hurricane-force” velocities “significantly impacted our overhead infrastructure in the Downtown, Old North End, Patty Jewett, Roswell, and Kitty Hawk neighborhoods,” Benyamin wrote.
All of that raises questions about the maintenance program for Springs Utilities’ overhead power systems, as well as whether there are plans to bury all those lines underground as in other parts of the city.
While several members of the Utilities Board, composed of City Council, vowed to chip away at the overhead system by burying lines, that strategy is both costly and not without risk for outages, Utilities Chief Operations Officer Travas Deal tells the Indy in an interview. Underground lines are susceptible to lightning strikes, as well as homeowners and contractors who accidentally sever a line without calling for a line-locator before digging.
But the storm definitely delivered some lessons, Deal says, which has and will lead to action, including lining up additional contractors ahead of time.
Generally, though, the board praised the recovery effort and some said customers need to take personal responsibility following severe storms.
Benyamin’s memo gave this recap of damage:
• 248 wires were downed resulting in 6.2 miles of overhead power line damage;
• 106 wood distribution poles were broken or damaged;
• 33 overhead transformers and one overhead recloser, a high-voltage electric switch, were damaged;
• 182 power pole cross arms were broken; and
• 5 transmission poles affecting two 115,000 volt circuits were broken.
Of those who lost power, 72 percent saw power restored within 24 hours; 89 percent within 48 hours, 94 percent within 72 hours, and by six days later, Utilities had restored power to all those left without juice.
Utilities relied on more than 600 of its workers, as well as workers provided by contractors and through two mutual aid agreements — with Fountain Utilities and Xcel Power. A total of 70 crews worked to return the system’s functionality, he said.
Utilities also turned to the city for help with removing debris and trimming trees. The storm caused 40- and 50-foot-tall trees to tumble; others were uprooted and crashed onto roofs and into streets. Hundreds of homeowners saw fences blown over.
Utilities’ power restoration effort, which amounted to some 66,000 hours of work, cost $3 million. However, Utilities reports there were no injuries to staff or contractors.
It’s not yet clear whether that $3 million expense will translate to a rate increase.
Benyamin said an after-action review is underway with an eye toward changes.
One way Utilities will pivot is customer communications, Charlie Cassidy, general manager of energy construction, operations and maintenance, told the Utilities Board on Jan. 19.
Up to 22 percent of customers don’t rely on social media for messaging, meaning Utilities will search for other ways to reach out.
For example, some residents in the Old North End, where power was out for days, wondered why it took the city so long to restore service, considering the high winds were forecast at least 24 hours ahead of the storm.
Board member Nancy Henjum said one customer had pipes freeze and burst, causing $50,000 in damage, because her home was without power for three days and temperatures plummeted.
Deal says Utilities wants to find additional ways to communicate with customers, such as relaying more exact data on where outages are located and when power will be restored.
He says Utilities is currently installing a system that will do just that and is scheduled for activation during the second quarter of this year. The next step is to tie those outage locators to phone notifications. “So we’re actually calling them, rather than them calling us,” he says.
Cassidy and Deal defended Utilities’ approach to the storm.
Staff coordinated with weather forecasters, prepared teams and activated the command center from Dec. 13 to 15.
Responding to the Indy’s requests, Utilities said its ongoing tree contractor, Asplundh Tree Experts, was contacted the morning of Dec. 15, and six crews “immediately responded.” An additional four crews were at work later that day. On Dec. 16, six more crews showed up, and on Dec. 17, four additional crews were on the job. On Dec. 18, six more crews reported for duty, for a total of 26 tree crews.
K.R. Swerdfeger Construction Inc., the city’s ongoing electric line contractor, was called as well. Utilities spokesperson Natalie Watts didn’t provide specific dates and times they were summoned for service, saying by email, “KRS started doing damage assessments, then added personnel to repair services.”
Deal says Utilities already has decided to place more private companies under contract to help Utilities respond to out-sized events.
“We want more contractors to call on for a variable workforce,” he says. “We have to learn how to scale up to the next new event. We had a lot of people call and offer services, but we have to get them under the contractual process.”
Utilities also engaged help under mutual aid agreements locally.
It’s of little use to prearrange help from surrounding states, Deal says, because of the exorbitant cost and delay in arrival; some require double time for workers, as well as pay for travel time.
“When you get outside our region, nobody is really staffed to give us resources long term for that mutual aid,” he says. “It’s got to be for a long, sustained outage.” Crews travel eight hours and rest, so it’s the third day before they actually begin to work, he says.
Springs Utilities has standing mutual aid agreements with Fountain Utilities and Xcel Energy. Fountain was called at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. One crew arrived the next day, and a second crew on Dec. 18.
Utilities requested aid from Xcel at 5 p.m. on Dec. 16. Xcel offered their contractors, and four of those crews arrived the next day. Xcel itself sent four crews on Dec. 18.
Due to the widespread impact of the storm, power providers had to stabilize their own systems before they could render aid to another power provider, Utilities officials have said.
One focus of discussion at the Jan. 19 board meeting was overhead lines, which took the brunt of the Dec. 15 storm.
Utilities inspects thousands of poles per year on its 40,000-pole system. From 2019 through 2021, it budgeted $800,000 for inspections, testing and replacement, and spent $626,983 during that time, records show.
But most poles don’t fail due to rotting or mold, Deal says, but rather from an external event, such as being hit by a vehicle or falling tree.
The power failures and pole damage on Dec. 15 occurred in heavily vegetated areas, such as the Old North End, although maps of the affected areas show outages reached from Woodmen Road to Stratton Meadows, and from Manitou Springs to Academy Boulevard.
In fact, some of the 106 poles that failed had been inspected in early December.
Overhead lines comprise 30 percent of Utilities’ electric distribution system throughout its service area. More specifically, 89 percent, or 230 miles, of transmission lines are overhead, and 23 percent, or 3,617 miles, of the distribution system is overhead.
So why not bury those lines?
Cost.
To bury transmission lines would run $3.5 million to $9 million per mile, compared to $1.2 million to $2.7 million for overhead lines.
Burying distribution lines costs $100,000 to $750,000 per mile, compared to $70,000 to $125,000 per mile for overhead lines.
Looking at distribution alone and using an average figure of $425,000 per mile, burying 3,617 miles of lines would cost over $1.5 billion.
“Anytime we replace or rebuild,” Deal says, “we choose to go underground if we can.”
But even if distribution lines were buried, customers would face the cost of finishing the connection from the trunk line to their homes, he says. Besides that, underground lines aren’t immune from outages. In fact, sometimes the cause and location of an underground service interruption is more difficult to find than on an overhead line, Deal says.
Overhead problems can be dealt with fairly quickly, because the problem is visible. “But underground we can’t [see it],” he says. “It takes us longer to identify where the damage is. The restoration time is a lot longer. It’s not the silver bullet. It’s not necessarily that if we go underground we’re never going to have an outage.”
But Utilities Board members seemed enthusiastic about burying lines.
Acknowledging that such an undertaking would be “extremely expensive,” Utilities board member Tom Strand said, ”We’re going to look at that. Your board and CEO and staff are devoted to how we move forward on that. That’s a hot issue with us in terms of undergrounding; we will put our shoulder to the task.”
Henjum and Utilities board member Bill Murray said that while Utilities can improve its approach, customers must take responsibility as well.
“As a municipal organization, we have a huge responsibility,” Henjum said. “But that doesn’t negate the responsibility of individuals.” She suggested Utilities devise messages for customers on how to prepare for various emergencies, given that recent extreme weather and fires have whetted the public’s appetite for that information.
“We seem to be talking about unusual events every month,” Murray said. “The key here is preparedness at the individual level sometimes gets lost. I would ask citizens of Colorado Springs to take a moment, look around and think, if [something] happened, what would you do, where would you go? Utilities can only do so much. Utilities are no match for Mother Nature.”
Deal, too, fears more extreme events will come.
“How do we build our response times and infrastructure to those next norms?” he says. “We’re seeing new weather patterns across the country. We have to start looking at that. We need to try to plan for those unknowns.”
