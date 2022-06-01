An installation error on a water main replacement project in 2019 came back to haunt Colorado Springs Utilities about 18 months later when a coupling burst, flooding Garden of the Gods Road and running up a repair bill of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The city-owned agency says it only has itself to blame.
“This is our responsibility,” Utilities spokesperson Jennifer Jordan says.
After the mistake was discovered, Utilities dug up another portion of the same line months later and found another installation error there.
The botched project led Utilities to adopt new oversight practices affecting several aspects of repair and construction.
“We changed the process, making sure that this unique set of circumstances doesn’t happen again,” Jordan says.
At issue is a project on Garden of the Gods Road that began in October 2019 to install three butterfly valves as part of a larger project to connect two 8-inch water mains between Chestnut Street and Hilton Parkway. The project’s goal was to improve fire flow to the north, according to documents obtained by the Indy via the Colorado Open Records Act.
The project, which cost $471,810, also aimed to remove an abandoned pressure-reducing valve and vault at Forge Road and replace a 10-inch lateral and a 6-inch lateral water main off a 24-inch steel water main due to poor condition.
After the project was completed, the road was repaved then reopened in late January 2020. Pate Construction handled the work, with oversight and inspection by Springs Utilities personnel.
But in July 2021, the line ruptured near Interstate 25 due to “incorrect installation” of a coupling device, a Utilities after-action report says.
Jordan says the work was part of Utilities’ water main replacement program, which cost $13.4 million in 2019 and included 25 projects. The 24-inch line in question was installed in 1957.
“We have different infrastructure all over the city,” she says. “Some ages well, some not so well. That pipeline was identified as us wanting to do replacement in that section.”
Installation of butterfly valves would allow Utilities to shut down certain sections of the pipeline when necessary and required placement of couplings on either side of the valve. For three butterfly valves, six couplings would be required. But only one was installed for each valve, the report says and Jordan confirms.
“They had installation requirements that were missed,” Jordan says, despite a Springs Utilities inspector being on-site during the project. “It came down to failure in our process to be sure they got it installed correctly.
“This is our responsibility, not the contractor’s,” Jordan says. “We accepted responsibility for it.”
Utilities’ after-action report says the line wasn’t originally designed using the butterfly shutdown valves. When it was discovered the original valves didn’t completely close the pipeline, Utilities’ internal engineering team redesigned the line to add the butterfly valves and worked with Pate Construction to make that change.
The couplings ordered were nonstandard, which was not noted on the construction drawings, the report said. When the construction team picked up the couplings at Utilities’ warehouse, the packing slip had not been checked by either the warehouse or the construction team to ensure all parts had been shipped. Pate Construction wasn’t aware that the couplings were double booted, nor was the Utilities’ inspector, “and for this reason, the contractor only installed one boot [coupling] instead of two,” the report said.
On July 13, 2021, staff received reports that the road was “buckling and moving,” and a repair team was dispatched, according to the after-action report.
Water was shut off to surrounding businesses and eastbound traffic lanes closed, but an incident command system wasn’t put in place early on, leading to confusion among those coming and going from the site.
Some staff who showed up didn’t have the proper personal protection equipment, and “Getting supplies to site such as port-o-potties, water, and other items were delayed because the command center was not set up initially,” the report said.
The report also noted that when the construction maintenance team recognized the leak originated from a recently installed valve, engineering was called to help evaluate the break. Both teams dug down to determine the cause.
“But there is no procedure in place for the teams to follow when investigating a leak on a newly installed line, so the excavation took longer than normal to ensure that nothing was missed,” the report said.
Utilities then repaired the line, at a cost to ratepayers of $449,372. The original work had pre-dated repaving of the road under the city’s 2C road improvement program, so when the road had to be torn up in July 2021, Utilities had to again repave it.
The repair and repaving took eight days, which required the road to be blocked to traffic from July 13 to 16. The road was partially reopened on July 17 and fully reopened on July 21.
Post-failure reviews were conducted by no less than five teams from July through August, including construction installation, restoration, operations, communications and safety.
While no one was injured and Utilities coordinated well with city police and fire and the city’s streets division, the project led to “recommended actions” that include stricter requirements for the engineer, project manager and others to review construction plans and materials specifications to assure that the right parts are ordered and installed. Among the specific steps now required, according to the after-action report:
• The engineer, project manager, construction lead and operations now must meet at 30 percent, 60 percent and final design intervals to discuss constructibility.
• Pre-construction and post-construction “lessons learned” meetings must be held.
• The construction sequencing plan, drafted by the construction lead, must be reviewed and signed off on by the engineer, project manager, construction lead and operations.
• The engineer, project manager and construction lead must review and approve material specifications and installation guidelines.
• Installation of any specialty parts must be observed by the construction manager and engineer.
• A process for an investigation on a newly installed equipment failure must be created.
• A check-in and -out location must be established so that staff visiting the site can be reminded to wear proper protection equipment, including footwear and construction site attire.
Besides reviewing the portion of the line that ruptured, Jordan says employees double-checked the rest of the project in April 2022 to verify it was built correctly.
It wasn’t.
Workers discovered that three of four couplings were problematic and repaired them. Only one had been installed correctly, Jordan says.
Besides redoing the valve couplings, crews replaced 8 feet of water main at the intersection of Chestnut and Forge during the April excavation, she says.
The cost to ratepayers of that project isn’t yet available.
“We don’t want to go in and redo our work again,” Jordan says. “And by and large we don’t have to.”
Asked if an effort to reopen the road too quickly played a role in the original mistakes, Jordan says, “Safety is always our No. 1 priority. We will never deliberately rush a job.”
Jordan couldn’t say if anyone was disciplined for the errors.