Caleb and Mark Wertz want to ensure their farm in the Arkansas Valley succeeds while also using water responsibly at a time when drought and other factors have pinched resources across the West.
Part of that goal led the brothers to strike a deal to sell part of their water rights to Colorado Springs Utilities, which needs to acquire additional water to serve a growing population.
That agreement could be duplicated many times over if Bent County signs on to an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) that would allow Utilities make deals to secure access to 15,000 acre feet of water annually held by other water rights owners in the county on a 10-year rolling average.
The IGA is being described as a way for urban and rural water users to work together to assure adequate supplies for growing crops and for city-dwellers alike.
The IGA, to be considered by Bent County commissioners at a July 12 public hearing, would enable Utilities to buy water rights from farmers without going through the burdensome 1041 process. That process — which can be costly and unpredictable — is named for a state law enacted decades ago that allows county officials to approve or disapprove multi-county projects of statewide concern.
“The first water-sharing project to be processed under the IGA, if approved, would be the Wertz shares,” says Utilities spokesperson Jennifer Jordan. “However, the Wertz agreement is not contingent upon the IGA being approved. Those shares would proceed through the 1041 permitting process ... if the IGA is not approved.”
If the IGA is approved, the Wertz agreement would be the first approved project under it and would allow Colorado Springs Utilities to sidestep the 1041 process in future water-sharing agreements made in Bent County as well, she says.
In its agreement with the Wertz brothers, Utilities has already taken steps, such as providing money that enabled the brothers to acquire land and water-efficient center-pivot irrigation systems.
“What we’re doing is trying to keep farms in production,” Scott Lorenz, Utilities senior project manager, tells the Indy in an interview. “There’s always been the threat you’re going to have large scale buy-and-dry operations that devastate the local economy. The water in the agreement on the Wertz farm will still be there in 100 years.”
Caleb Wertz says the deal with Utilities gives assurance to him and his brother that their farm can make it financially.
“Buying acreage is quite expensive,” he says. “It creates a relief to my brother and I, being young farmers."
Buy-and-dry refers to acquisition of water rights that allow the buyer to transport the water off the land in question for another purpose, essentially drying up the land forever.
The city of Aurora acquired water rights on some 5,000 acres in Otero County in 2003 that dried up the farmland in “one of the best agricultural areas in the valley,” says Bill Long, a former Bent County commissioner who helped the county negotiate the IGA with Utilities.
“The water is gone, and that’s the devastating part,” he says, noting that earlier water sales in the 1980s and 1990s contributed to that dry-out factor.
But because water is considered a property right in Colorado, the owner is free to do as they please with those rights. Hence, some farmers and officials in the valley fear a hedge fund or some other wealthy entity will make offers difficult to refuse, and the territory that gets dried up will become a wasteland.
Enter Utilities, which wants to share the water, not capture water rights for the city’s exclusive use.
The deal, worth millions of dollars to landowners, and to the county itself, would pay $1,600 per acre foot to Bent County when the water right is decreed to Utilities through water court as a one-time payment. Utilities would then pay another $45 per acre foot when the water is delivered, resulting in potential annual payments to Bent County of $675,000 for 15,000 acre feet of water.
These payments are in addition to the amount paid to the water rights owners. Part of the money paid to the county must be used to hire a manager who would monitor compliance with the IGA.
Those 15,000 acre feet will go a long way toward Utilities’ goal of acquiring 25,000 acre feet of water from agriculture. Beyond the 25,000 acre feet, Utilities would still need an additional 11,000 acre feet of water by 2072 to serve its customers, Lorenz says.
Utilities currently owns 95,000 acre feet of water, and customers currently use roughly 75,000 acre feet per year.
An acre foot of water is equal to the amount needed to cover 1 acre of land with a foot of water, an amount that generally serves two to three households per year.
The state’s water plan calls for converting some water used for agriculture to domestic uses, reducing agriculture’s share from 86 percent of the state’s supply to 80 percent.
“What all these discussions are about is, how are you going to do that and without devastating a local economy?” Lorenz says.
One way is to help farmers convert to center pivot from flood irrigation, which literally floods crop fields with water from a network of ditches.
Lorenz says Utilities hopes to strike similar arrangements in other counties. “We have a general interest in all counties in the Arkansas River Basin,” he says. “We see more and more we’re connected by water. The fact we’re the largest city in the Arkansas Basin, some responsibility comes with that.”
Of course, there’s also the issue of the Arkansas River Compact between Colorado and Kansas that requires Kansas to receive a certain amount of water from the Arkansas River.
The question of whether the water deals, including the increase in center pivots, will impact Colorado’s obligation to Kansas will be sorted out by the Division of Water Resources and water court, Lorenz says.
“There will be requirements of how we make replacements for not just Kansas but any downstream users,” Lorenz says.
Valley Irrigation company reports on its website that flood irrigation results in only about 50 percent absorption while the other half is lost to evaporation, runoff, infiltration of uncultivated areas and transpiration through the leaves of weeds. Absorption rates for center pivot irrigation can reach as high as 90 percent.
That means less water can be used to obtain the same results in growing crops.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports that a study conducted on alfalfa production in Montana showed that yields nearly doubled from 1955 to 2005 after center pivots were introduced, replacing flood irrigation.
The USDA also reports that sprinklers can increase the number of acres in production and lengthen the irrigation season.
The downsides include less water being returned to underground aquifers, lower stream flows in the latter part of growing seasons and higher power costs. It’s also possible that introduction of center pivots, which can irrigate fields that aren’t level, will lead to more water use as more ground is converted to irrigation, the USDA says.
But center pivots leave corners of fields unirrigated. That’s the land for which Utilities would acquire the water rights.
Caleb Wertz, who turned 21 on June 28, and Mark, 26, farm 240 acres of alfalfa and corn 5 miles east of Las Animas. Caleb says they will achieve higher production from fewer acres under center pivots than with flood irrigation.
“Through the deal with Colorado Springs, it allows diversification in our farming operation and accounts for a lot of financial struggles of getting into farming. It allows for more efficient irrigation,” Caleb says, referring to conversion to center pivots.
While they grew up in a farming family, the brothers wanted their own land, and the Utilities agreement helped them buy those 240 acres. Other family acreage is farmed by their dad and two other brothers.
From Bent County’s perspective, “This partnership allows the county to work with a new water user that will be around essentially in perpetuity [Springs Utilities], which will be far better than a New York hedge fund, or someone who wants to buy and dry the ground and not care about what impacts might hit the county in a negative way,” says Long, board president of the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, which oversees the transmountain diversion Fryingpan-Arkansas Project that delivers water through Pueblo Reservoir.
“It’s a path to sell or lease water to someone who will be around forever.”
Long says the IGA would cap the acres that can be dried up by Utilities’ water purchases to 3,125 acres, thereby limiting the acreage that would be claimed through the water sales to Utilities.
“It’s a way for the city and [Bent] county to share water in a way that’s beneficial to both parties,” he says. “We hate to see the water leave the place where it’s currently used, but it’s part of a property right in Colorado. It [the IGA] creates financial incentives for farmers to more efficiently utilize their water.”
It also puts money in the hands of county commissioners, who can use it for economic development or to update record-keeping by converting the county’s land management system to GIS. Lorenz says Bent County is one of the few counties in the state without GIS land management, which can impact how the county not only keeps land records but also monitors septic permits and other county-authorized functions.
The IGA also requires Utilities to revegetate the dried up acres with low-moisture and native plants and “maintain revegetation when completed,” the IGA says.
“After Revegetation is certified as established,” the IGA says, those areas are to be off limits from “plowing, tilling, or other mechanical means to break the soil,” and any grazing program must comply with accountability measures.
Weed control is also required.
Long doesn’t expect commissioners to vote on July 12, but rather listen to citizen comment about the IGA. He’s unaware of any organized opposition to the IGA, he says.
“Colorado Springs Utilities was thoughtful with how they put this together,” Long says. “The reality is in Colorado, it’s a private property right. There could be far worse deals.”
Lorenz says Utilities is aware of the high cost of acquiring water from farm land. “For us to use hard-earned funds of our customers, we need to make sure there’s a benefit for us,” he says. “A lot of time has been spent talking with farmers of how you balance those very real needs: one need for water, and one for food.”