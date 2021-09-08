On Aug. 30, the State Board of Health approved emergency rules requiring vaccination for staff in licensed health care settings. The action followed Gov. Jared Polis’ request.
The mandate pertains to employees, direct contractors and support staff who interact with individuals seeking medical care.
The state board said in a release that 30 percent of the health care workforce in Colorado remains unvaccinated.
Citing the Delta variant’s prominence and pressure on the health care system due to mostly unvaccinated patients, the board said in a release, “[E]nsuring that all workers in licensed health care facilities are vaccinated is one of the most effective means the state can take to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of the most at-risk Coloradans and end this ongoing pandemic.”
The mandate doesn’t apply to individual health care practitioners or staff, primary care offices and urgent care sites, because the board has no authority over them.