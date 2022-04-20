Colorado ranks first among 51 jurisdictions, including all 50 states and the District of Columbia, for free and fair elections, according to the Democracy Initiative Education Fund.
The DIEF nationwide study released April 13 grades states on voter access, voter registration, early and safe voting, election administration and related issues.
Colorado, California, Hawaii, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Vermont and Washington, and the District of Columbia received the highest marks.
Dubbed “Storming State Capitols,” the study found that nearly 70 million voters in 18 states will face serious roadblocks to accessing a ballot in coming elections. That’s due to recent changes in state laws that impose new restrictions on voters, DIEF reported.
“It is the culmination of legislative assaults and court rulings over a period of time for which the average voter is often left unaware of their diminished rights,” the report found.
Ranking at the bottom in the study were Arkansas, Mississippi and Missouri.
The high-ranking states were credited with making voter registration and ballot access relatively easy while maintaining election integrity.
“On January 6, 2021 we all witnessed a mob storm the U.S. Capitol in an effort to disrupt a national election. But what came before and after was a storm of a different kind, with our election process disrupted by anti-voter, anti-democratic moves made by legislators in numerous state capitols,” said Charly Carter, executive director of DIEF, which supports a coalition of 75 civil rights, environmental, labor and civic organizations.