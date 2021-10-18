Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers highlighted the city’s infrastructure improvements, economic success and recovery from COVID-19 during his seventh State of the City Address at The Broadmoor hotel on Oct. 15. The event was hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.
“When I reflect on my 6 ½ years as Mayor of Colorado Springs, there is nothing I am more proud of than the innovation and entrepreneurship that continues to characterize our city,” said Suthers. “And so much of the innovation has come in the form of both public and private investment, and in some cases, public/private partnerships, that have literally transformed the landscape of our city. The examples of such investment are numerous. In 2015, our city roads were terrible. While they still need work, our progress is undeniable. With the support of our citizens we’ve improved almost 1,300 miles of city roads and completed many large road and bridge infrastructure projects.”
Suthers also touted the improvements to Colorado Springs’ stormwater system. “In 2015, our underfunded stormwater system was the subject of legal actions by the EPA, the State of Colorado and downstream neighbors,” he said. “Today, through the support of our citizens and outstanding work of city employees, we are well on our way to having the best stormwater infrastructure in the state of Colorado.”
The mayor also discussed the city’s economic growth during his tenure. “Let me give you some numbers that will dramatically illustrate the period of prosperity that Colorado Springs is experiencing,” said Suthers. “At the beginning of 2015 the GDP, or gross domestic product, for the Colorado Springs metropolitan area was just over $30 billion. Today the GDP for the area has reached $40 billion. In other words, it took 143 years to achieve a $30 billion dollar economy, but it’s taken seven years to grow by a third to a $40 billion economy.”
Tourism, which contributed $2.5 billion to Colorado Springs’ economy pre-COVID, was heavily impacted by the pandemic. “The sector of our economy that was hardest hit economically by the COVID epidemic is tourism,” said Suthers. “I’m pleased to report that 2021 has seen a remarkable recovery. This past summer Colorado Springs had the highest hotel/motel occupancy in Colorado and among the highest in the nation. The Colorado Springs Airport, thanks largely to our city’s newest commercial carrier, Southwest Airlines, saw the highest levels of traffic in 20 years. Tourists came in droves to see our many natural and man made attractions including, of course, Pikes Peak, with a spectacular new Summit House, worthy of America’s Mountain, and a completely renovated cog railway, thanks to a large investment by The Broadmoor.”
While Suthers highlighted the city’s successes, he also addressed areas of improvement. “Even in regard to our country’s and city’s most vexing issues, like homelessness and affordable housing, there is good news to report,” he said. “As to homelessness, the city has achieved its goal of being able to offer shelter to anyone who wants shelter and is expanding the opportunity to progress from shelter into permanent supportive housing. That means having necessary drug addiction and mental health programs, as well as work opportunities. But as to those who decline shelter, we are enforcing camping bans as vigorously as the law allows. By the end of this year, the city’s Neighborhood Services Division will have cleaned up more than 1,400 illegal campsites and hauled off nearly one million pounds of trash. This multi-faceted approach has allowed us to significantly decrease our unsheltered population over the past several years. That could not be accomplished without the work of the Continuum of Care and outstanding nonprofits like the Springs Rescue Mission, Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, Rocky Mountain Human Services and the compassionate but persistent work of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team.”
Housing, particularly affordable housing, has also been a challenge in Colorado Springs. “The booming economy in Colorado Springs and its attractiveness to people throughout the country has made our housing market among the hottest in America and resulted in dramatic increases in the price of available housing,” said Suthers. “That has created a great need for additional single family and multifamily residential housing and a particular need for affordable housing for working families and low-income individuals. In my 2018 state of the city address three years ago, I set a goal of facilitating the creation or preservation of at least 1,000 new affordable units on an annual basis. We’re achieving that goal by utilizing a variety of tools. But we hope to achieve even greater results in the years ahead. The Colorado Housing Finance Authority reports that Colorado Springs has seen a 65 percent increase in the number of units being built with low income housing tax credit financing. From 2016 to 2020 we’ve grown from 3,000 to 5,000 units. And 2021 has seen another 22 percent increase in units awarded, putting the total number of tax credit units in Colorado Springs at almost 6,100, a total investment of $256 million.”
Suthers also noted the need for additional public safety spending. “The economic prosperity and growth our city is experiencing is an ongoing challenge in the sense that we must invest in the public infrastructure needed to support that growth,” he said. “That includes the public safety infrastructure needed. We added 120 police officer positions over the last four years and hope to have these positions all filled by the end of 2022. But by that time we’ll need to begin to add yet additional officers and a new police substation in the eastern part of the city. The same is true for the fire department. We’ll be adding several fire stations over the next decade and that means more manpower and equipment.”
Suthers ended the State of the City event by presenting Mary Lou Makepeace, former Colorado Springs Mayor and community leader, with the Spirit of the Springs Lifetime Achievement Award.