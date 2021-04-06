The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released updates to the COVID-19 dial framework April 5 that, among other things, allows nonhousehold members to sit together in seated indoor events in Levels Green and Blue.
Key changes in the public health order include:
Clarification that 6-foot distancing from nonhousehold members is still a requirement in Level Green.
Only unseated, rather than seated, indoor events are subject to the 50 percent capacity limit, not to exceed 500 people, in Level Green.
Counties in Level Green may determine masks requirements as authorized in Executive Order D 2021 079.
Seated indoor events in Level Green may operate at 100 percent capacity with 6-foot distancing, allowing seating of up to 10 people together including nonhousehold members, and requiring organizers or operators of any such events that exceed 500 people to consult with CDPHE.
Seated indoor events in Level Blue may seat up to 10 people together including nonhousehold members. Organizers or operators of any such events that exceed 500 people must consult with CDPHE.
Bars in Level Blue may operate and are not required to sell or provide food.
The prohibition on dance floors and games in restaurants and bars is removed.
Read a full summary of changes, and review the updated capacity charts here.
Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.