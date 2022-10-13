After multiple delays, the woman accused of murdering her 11-year-old stepson, will stand trial on March 20, 2023. Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020, for the death of Gannon Stauch, who she reported as a missing child on Jan. 27, 2020.
Stauch appeared in El Paso County District Court for a hearing that was scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. It started about 20 minutes late, but Stauch did appear in person, handcuffed and with a mask covering the lower part of her face. She refused to reply to questions asked by Judge Gregory Werner regarding the case. Her attorney told Werner that Stauch “is not speaking today.”
Delay after delay has plagued the murder case, which is now scheduled to go to trial more than three years after Stauch was arrested in South Carolina for Gannon’s murder. Stauch accused her court-appointed public defenders of having a conflict of interest and insisted on representing herself. She later changed her mind, and her current attorneys took the case. Stauch initially pleaded not guilty but changed her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity last February. The insanity plea required a third mental evaluation at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo (CMHIP). Attorney Josh Tolini challenged those findings and filed a motion for a renowned psychiatrist who specializes in dissociative identity disorder to evaluate Stauch.
A document that was made public last month shed light on the findings of the most recent mental evaluation. It states:
“The defense has retained Dr. Dorothy Lewis to perform the second sanity evaluation. Dr. Lewis is a former Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at Yale University. She is nationally recognized as one of the preeminent experts in the nation regarding dissociative identity disorder (DID). Dr. Lewis has reviewed the sanity report from CMHIP that alleges Ms. Stauch is feigning symptoms of DID. As part of her sanity examination, Dr. Lewis is requesting to have Ms. Stauch monitored with an EEG for 72 hours and for an MRI to be performed. According to Dr. Lewis, it is likely these tests will provide objective, concrete evidence Ms. Stauch legitimately suffers from DID. These tests are critical for Ms. Stauch to present a defense to the charges against her.” The document is linked here.
While the actual results of the mental evaluation were not made public in court, the defense’s objection to the findings pointed in the direction that was confirmed by attorney Tolini in the filling. It appears the psychiatrists at CMHIP determined that Stauch was faking symptoms of DID, previously called multiple personality disorder.
Stauch’s attorney withdrew the motion to have EEG testing done at CMHIP, so Dr. Lewis will examine her at the Criminal Justice Center starting Oct. 31 and concluding by Nov. 4. Dr. Lewis has been involved in many high-profile cases, including serial killer Ted Bundy and Mark David Chapman, the man convicted of killing John Lennon. Dr. Lewis, who is now in her 80s, is featured in the HBO documentary, Crazy, Not Insane, and authored the book, Guilty by Reason of Insanity in 1998.
Gannon Stauch was reported missing from his home in southeast Colorado Springs by his stepmother on Jan. 27, 2020. His body was found in a suitcase near a bridge in Pace, Florida, on March 20, shortly after Letecia Stauch was arrested for his murder. Gannon suffered a fractured skull, a gunshot wound to the lower left jaw, and stab wounds to his chest and back. It was likely that he tried to fight back, because cuts on Gannon’s hands and arms were consistent with defensive wounds.
Judge Werner ordered all motions to be filed by Dec. 22. Stauch will be back in court on Feb. 2, 2023.