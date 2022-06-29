Coloradans will have the chance to vote this November to prevent the “catastrophic” fallout caused by ending a federal free school meal program.
Starting in March 2020, federal school meal waivers allowed school districts to offer free meals for all students regardless of whether they qualified under the National School Lunch Program for free or reduced-cost meals. The program was set to expire June 30.
However, President Joe Biden signed the “Keep Kids Fed Act” on June 25, which offers federal reimbursements at higher rates than before the pandemic, lasting through the 2022-23 school year, according to NPR. The Act also allows schools to continue offering free-meal waivers to all students through the summer — but eligibility requirements will return in the fall.
The eligibility waivers had a “huge impact” on Colorado Springs School District 11’s community, says Kent Wehri, director of Food and Nutrition Services.
“We saw more kids eating than we ever had seen before in the last five years,” says Wehri. Ending the waivers, he says, is going to be “catastrophic” for D11’s program.
Students who qualified for a free or reduced-cost lunch — around 54 percent, in D11 — previously had to have their parents fill out a form to apply for the benefit, Wehri says. The waivers eliminated the need to qualify, and thus the need to complete the forms. When the program ends, Wehri says the parents will have to return to that process. That step alone can cause participation to plummet.
“There’s a number of reasons why people don’t do the paperwork, or why students don’t accept the benefit,” says Elizabeth Quevedo, director of community impact for Pikes Peak United Way.
Before the waiver program began, some students who qualified for free or reduced-cost meals didn’t feel comfortable accepting the benefits. Especially in schools where a lower percentage of students qualify for free or reduced-cost meals, kids can feel social pressure to refuse the benefits so they don’t stand out.
But with waivers for all students, Quevedo says, “when everybody’s the same [and] everybody gets to eat lunch and breakfast, [for] the students who really do need it, the stigma’s gone.”
“[W]hen we see those numbers [of students using free meals] rise, we know the need is there,” she adds. “It’s not just because it’s free — it’s because the need was there before, and they just weren’t accessing it.”
Quevedo says undocumented families can also be hesitant to fill out the forms for fear of giving out personal information.
Congress’ decision not to continue waiving eligibility requirements will mean about 10,600 students out of the roughly 28,000 served by D11 will have to come up with those meals on their own, according to Wehri.
Just because someone may not qualify for free or reduced-cost meals doesn’t mean they’re always able to make ends meet though. Quevedo calls this the “benefits cliff.”
“They’re making enough money to not qualify for benefits, but life is expensive, and they’re still struggling, with even basic necessities,” she says.
“Children are expensive,” she adds. “They eat a lot.”
According to ABC News, an estimated 10 million kids nationwide were set to lose access to free lunch on June 30. However, several states have either passed or introduced legislation to ensure free meals remain available for students, including Colorado.
HB 22-1414, or the “Healthy School Meals For All Act,” will let voters decide in the Nov. 8 election whether the state will create a permanent program to provide free public school meals for all students.
“Now that strategies exist to prevent hunger for all students during the school day, it is imperative that the state embrace these strategies to move toward the goal of ending child hunger,” the bill reads.
School districts would opt in, and the program would be paid for by increasing state taxable income for those with a federal taxable income of $300,000 or more by “limiting itemized or standard state income tax deductions to $12,000 for single tax return filers and $16,000 for joint tax return filers.”
The program would also provide grants to participating schools to “purchase Colorado grown, raised, or processed products, to increase wages or provide stipends for employees who prepare and serve school meals, and to create parent and student advisory committees to provide advice to ensure school meals are healthy and appealing to all students.”
Quevedo is hoping the bill passes, as is Wehri, who said he participated in discussions crafting the legislation. He hopes the state doesn’t let slide the progress the federal waivers made in feeding kids.
“At the end of the day, we are here to feed kids,” he says, “and we want to make sure that we feed every child, because no kid can learn when their hungry.”
There are still options available for some schools. Harrison School District 2, for instance, participates in the federal Community Eligibility Provision program, which allows qualifying low-income area schools to serve free lunch and breakfast to students without collecting household applications.
Shelley Becker, district CFO and assistant superintendent, said D2 has been feeding students for free through the program for the last eight years or so —and that will continue even after federal waivers expire.
However, that’s not an option for every district. According to the Colorado Department of Education, only 23 out of 178 districts in the state participated in the program during the 2020-2021 school year, the most recent available data. Wehri said in an email that D11 does not currently qualify for the program.
Wendy Birhanzel, D2’s superintendent, emphasizes that proper nutrition is necessary to help students succeed.
“I think we can’t take for granted that every child has access to breakfast and lunch, so we need to make sure, as schools in particular, that we’re partnering with whoever it might be, whether it’s the families, whether it’s the Legislature, to provide those meals,” she says. “But we really have to be aware that our students have a need, and we need to meet that need.”