Federal public health employees held a virtual information session June 28 after a recent study found that Security-Widefield residents had elevated levels of dangerous PFAS chemicals in their blood.
PFAS are a group of widely used chemicals that have been associated with a variety of negative health effects when high levels of the chemicals are found in blood, including increased risk of kidney or testicular cancer, increased cholesterol levels, and decreased vaccine response in children, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR).
The study, conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the ATSDR, collected blood and urine samples from randomly selected residents. It found that participants had levels of two types of PFAS chemicals, PFHxS and PFOA, that were up to 6.8 and 1.2 times the national level, respectively.
However, Karen Scruton, environmental health scientist with the ATSDR, says the results of the study won’t determine whether the levels of PFAS in someone’s blood or urine will make them sick now or later in life.
One meeting participant asked if their elevated PFHxS blood level could be the cause of their multiple health conditions. Michelle Zeager, ATSDR physician, says it’s difficult to draw conclusions on whether PFAS could be the direct cause of a certain condition rather than other causes.
“It’s common when we’re diagnosed with health conditions … that we really want to know a cause … and unfortunately, it’s often an impossible question to answer with certainty, both in general and in the context of exposures to PFAS as well,” Zeager says.
Security-Widefield was chosen due to its proximity to Peterson Air Force Base (now the Peterson Space Force Base), which had been using fire-suppressant foam containing the chemicals since around the 1970s, according to the study. PFAS from the foam entered the ground and contaminated nearby municipal wells which supplied potable water to the Security Water District, the western portion of the Widefield Water and Sanitation District, and the Security Mobile Home Park.
The afflicted water districts either took the contaminated wells offline and shifted to uncontaminated sources or treated their water systems, according to the study. Water for all three systems met health advisory levels by November 2016, according to Scruton, and the ATSDR doesn’t recommend residents use an alternate source of drinking water at this time.
The study began in August 2020, with findings released on June 14, 2022. Participants in the study had to have lived in the sampling area for at least one year before November 2016 to be eligible. PFAS remains in the body for long periods of time, says Scruton, so researchers expected residents who hadn’t been exposed since 2016 to still show signs of the chemical.
Several factors impacted how high residents’ PFAS blood levels were. The longer someone lived in the area and the more tap water they drank, the higher the level of chemicals found in their blood, according to Scruton. Older participants also had higher levels, as did males compared to females, especially females of childbearing age.
Scruton says women deplete PFAS through menstruation and breastfeeding, and can transmit it to fetuses while pregnant. As females got older, their levels caught up to their male counterparts.
Chris Maniglier-Poulet, ATSDR environmental health scientist, says current science shows that nursing mothers should continue breastfeeding, as any risks of exposing an infant to PFAS chemicals are still outweighed by the benefits.
Maniglier-Poulet also recommends residents keep track of consumer confidence reports and information on water quality, which can be found on the water districts’ websites. Residents with private wells should also consider having their water tested, he says.
ATSDR is funding a nationwide, multi-site PFAS health study which includes the Fountain Valley area. Interested parties can find more information at co-scope.org and can earn gift cards in exchange for their participation.