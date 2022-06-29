The Supreme Court issued a ruling June 24 overturning the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision giving women the constitutional right to control their own bodies and choose to have an abortion.
The ruling might not have any immediate impact in Colorado, because the Colorado Legislature passed a law this session affirming a woman’s right to choose — but many states are poised to abolish that right in the wake of the 6-3 decision. In fact, some states already passed laws that hinged on the Supreme Court’s decision and automatically bar abortion in any circumstance.
Within hours of the decision being released, President Joe Biden held a news conference, calling the overturning of Roe a “tragic error” that will have “real and immediate consequences” in “jeopardizing the health of women.”
“It stuns me,” he said, noting that Supreme Court appointees of Republicans and Democrats have upheld Roe through the years, only to now see two of former President Trump’s appointees strike it down — Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, both of whom indicated they would respect the precedent set by Roe when they were questioned for confirmation by the Senate.
Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Stephen Breyer wrote in their dissent, “With sorrow — for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection — we dissent.”
The New York Times published a map (see p. 15) showing that restricted access to abortion or total bans would soon take effect in 20 states, impacting 25.5 million women of reproductive age. Those states are largely in the Midwest and South, but bans will also hit a few Western states, those being Idaho, Wyoming, Utah and Arizona.
Biden noted the court’s decision cited laws that date to the 1800s. “The court is taking this country back 150 years,” he said.
Biden said the ruling will have a greater impact on poor women, who won’t be able to travel to states that allow abortion.
He said Congress could intercede and adopt a law legalizing abortion. But there aren’t enough votes for such a law currently, leading him to urge voters “to make their voices heard” in elections.
“This fall, Roe is on the ballot,” he said. “Personal rights are on the ballot.”
Biden said his administration would do whatever it can to protect a woman’s right to travel to another state, in light of some states threatening to even criminalize abortion-related travel. Biden also vowed support for keeping medication abortion available that can end a pregnancy, noting some states’ lawmakers advocate checking women’s mail and searching their medicine cabinets to keep them from using the abortion pill.
“Today, I’m directing the Department of Health and Human Services to take steps to assure these critical medications are available to the fullest extent possible,” he said.
Biden also cited Justice Clarence Thomas’ desire to apply similar laws that led to Roe being overturned to laws that allow access to contraception, LGBTQ marriage and other rights.
Biden called the current Supreme Court “extreme and dangerous.”
“This decision must not be the final word,” he said. “Congress must act. With your vote, you can act. This is not over.”
But the president closed his remarks by urging anyone who plans public protests to keep them “peaceful, peaceful, peaceful.”
“Threats and intimidation are not [free] speech,” he said. “No violence in any form.”
Gov. Jared Polis said in a release, “Coloradans do not want politicians making their healthcare decisions. Because of my administration and Democratic leadership in the legislature, Coloradans don’t have to worry because our rights are still protected today despite the unfortunate reality that the U.S. Supreme Court just rolled those freedoms back for millions of Americans in other states. In Colorado, we will continue to choose freedom and we stand against government control over our bodies. State leadership matters now more than ever and in Colorado we will not retreat to an archaic era where the powerful few controlled the freedoms over our bodies and health decisions.”
The Colorado Democratic Party issued a statement noting that both GOP candidates for governor, Greg Lopez and Heidi Ganahl, “are staking out increasingly divisive positions on abortion bans, promising to roll back the right to an abortion in Colorado” — despite polls showing that nearly 60 percent of Coloradans believe abortion should be legal.
“If Republicans take the Governor’s Mansion this election, the abortion protections Coloradans count on will become a distant memory. These out of touch candidates have no problem putting lives in danger just to enforce a narrow religious view on the total population,” Democratic Party spokesperson Kailee Stiles said in a release.
NextGen America, a national organization for engaging young people through voter education, registration and mobilization, said in a release the decision “throws away years of established precedent and ignores the overwhelming majority of Americans who support reproductive justice. Deciding what happens to one’s own body should be the right of every American, and by eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion, the Supreme Court has launched a vicious attack on the lives of all.”
Colorado House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, called the decision “a travesty of justice” and “a perversion of our Constitution, and a tragedy for the American people.
“In a ruling that restricts the rights of all Americans and opens the door to ban marriage equality and contraception, the Court has stripped millions of women of our bodily autonomy, reproductive freedom, and the rights that have been the law of the land for over fifty years,” she said in a statement. “We knew overturning Roe vs. Wade was a real possibility, which is why I lead the charge on the Reproductive Health Equity Act to protect abortion because we trust people to make their own, private medical decisions. It was signed into law in Colorado, but our fight isn’t over. We must continue our efforts to protect access to abortion in Colorado and support the countless individuals who will have to travel to our state for an abortion or carry unsafe pregnancies to term.”
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser issued a statement saying he will do all he can to assure women’s right to choose is preserved in Colorado.
“The Court’s decision to overrule Roe v. Wade will cause significant suffering and harm. In many states, women who are raped will be forced to continue the pregnancy, causing untold mental anguish and distress,” his statement read, in part. “Doctors providing abortions will be arrested and jailed. Women who cannot access abortion care will resort to desperate and dangerous measures to end a pregnancy, even in ways that threaten their health. Women who experience life-threatening conditions during pregnancy will die. And women of color will be disproportionately impacted. These scenarios are now realities as laws in other states restricting abortion go into effect.”
Adrienne Mansanares, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, stressed in a statement that PPRM remains committed to providing reproductive health services to women (see p. 3). PPRM operates a clinic in Colorado Springs.
“Let me be clear: Today, just like yesterday and tomorrow as well, our doors are open,” she said. “In the Rocky Mountain region, access is safe and abortion care is legal. As we process the vast and devastating implications of this unprecedented reversal of our liberties, know that PPRM will do everything we can to care for all who need us. Our story doesn’t end today. The Supreme Court won’t have the last word on access to abortion care. We will.”
It wasn’t immediately clear whether PPRM will be able to handle an onslaught of women seeking reproductive services, with Colorado serving as a sort of island among all those states banning abortions.
Republicans cheered the ruling.
Christianity Today quoted Matthew Lee Anderson, a Christian ethicist and Baylor University religion professor, as saying, “This day belongs to the many people who have labored long and hard to make it happen — and to President Trump, who deserves our thanks for keeping a promise I did not think he would keep.”
Congressman Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, has been a vehement opponent of women being able to make their own decisions about pregnancies.
He issued a statement, saying, “I applaud the Supreme Court for making the right decision! The 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, made half a century ago, was tragically wrong and caused insurmountable damage to our nation. Human life is precious from conception to natural death and this ruling will save countless innocent lives.
“In the days and weeks following this decision, I will work with my pro-life colleagues in Congress to continue to reject extreme policies that seek to allow late-term abortions and taxpayer dollars to fund these elective procedures. While today we are rejoicing, the fight now turns to the states where the American people must go on the offense for life.”
Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown hailed the decision, calling June 24 “the best day.”
“This brave decision by the Supreme Court will save countless lives and ensure that the United States is no longer listed among the likes of China and North Korea when it comes to countries with extreme abortion laws,” she said in a statement.
The decision opens the door for similar upending of previous decisions regarding access to contraceptives and LGBTQ rights, and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas made a statement that he favors applying the same reasoning to remove those constitutional rights.
The decision puts reproductive rights at the forefront of the midterm elections in November, as the Indy has previously reported.
Sen. Michael Bennet, who’s seeking re-election this year, said in a release, “In light of the Supreme Court’s decision today to overturn Roe v. Wade, there is an urgency for Coloradans to vote up and down the ballot for pro-choice candidates. The Court’s radical majority has eviscerated nearly half a century of legal precedent, but the Court won’t have the last word. I believe the right to choose whether or not to have an abortion should be between a woman and her doctor no matter her ZIP code, period.”
Long term, it’s unclear whether overturning Roe will help or hurt the Republican Party. The GOP has long rallied around banning abortion but the June 24 Supreme Court decision removes that cause they’ve traditionally relied upon to mobilize voters, political observers have said.