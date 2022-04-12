At approximately 11 p.m. Monday, April 11, Manitou Springs Police Department officers and El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a business in the 900 block of Manitou Avenue, where someone was reportedly menacing others with a firearm.
A short time later, officers and deputies contacted the suspect. During that contact, the suspect fired at least one round at law enforcement personnel.
As a result, at least one MSPD officer and at least one El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy fired their duty weapons at least one time, striking the suspect. Officers and deputies immediately started lifesaving measures until medical personnel arrived.
However, the suspect died on the scene.
An El Paso County Sheriff’s K9 dog was shot and killed during this incident. The dog’s handler was not injured, and no other deputies or officers were wounded.
The involved officers and deputies have been placed on administrative leave per their department policies.
Per Colorado Revised Statute 16-2.5-301, the Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting. This is an ongoing investigation and information will be released as appropriate.
All information regarding the investigation will come from the Colorado Springs Police Department. Information regarding the law enforcement officers and deputies involved in this incident will come from their respective agencies.
Note: This story was provided by the Indy's partners at the Pikes Peak Bulletin.