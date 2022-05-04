Taxpayers will receive their second round of excess funds collected in 2021 above caps imposed by the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) this month. The refund will appear on Colorado Springs Utilities’ bills as a $32 per individual account credit.
The first payment of $35 was made in March on utility bills.
The refunds come as a result of the city collecting $35 million above TABOR revenue limits last year. Last November, voters allowed the city to retain $20 million to establish a Wildland Fire Mitigation Fund to be used by the Colorado Springs Fire Department for wildfire mitigation efforts in the city, though most areas requiring attention lie along the city’s western border that abuts the Pike National Forest and other forested land.
That left $15 million to return to taxpayers.
The city also exceeded TABOR caps for property tax collections, which will result in property owners receiving a credit on their 2022 tax bills. Those credits will impact only tax bills for property within the city.
The November ballot measure also reset the city’s TABOR revenue cap, raising it by $20 million. Because of that change, “There is no TABOR Refund/Retention anticipated for 2022,” the city’s 2022 budget states.