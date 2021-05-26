Mayor John Suthers, City Councilor Tom Strand and other city officials joined the Broadmoor Garden Club to plant two new red oak trees on the south side of Alamo Square Park, at the Pioneers Museum, as part of the city’s sesquicentennial celebration and COS 150: Tree Challenge. These trees replace two structurally unsound American elms that were removed from the park by City Forestry due to safety concerns. By the end of 2021, City Forestry will have planted 481 public trees as part of the challenge. The first of these trees was planted in 2019 at Alamo Square Park.
“One of our major sesquicentennial programs is the COS 150: Tree Challenge,” said Suthers. “We’re now about two years into it, and this time we’ve made it a point to celebrate the honor of our city’s historic relationship with trees, which began with General Palmer. The Tree Challenge actually started right here in Alamo Square Park in the fall of 2019, when we planted the first tree in the challenge, an Ohio Buckeye. There’s not a more fitting location in the city to celebrate and perpetuate our tree history than on the grounds of the place where our region’s history is preserved and shared with the community. That’s one of the reasons we’re back again today to plant another tree.”