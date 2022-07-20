How can a handful of people make a difference in the vast and troubled world that’s facing intractable problems such as war, climate change and poverty?
In answer to that troubling question, Heidi Cooper and Debra Fortenberry with the Pikes Peak Justice & Peace Commission cite the famous quote from 20th-century author and anthropologist Margaret Mead.
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed individuals can change the world. In fact, it’s the only thing that ever has.”
That is part of the message the Justice & Peace Commission will convey to up to 25 youths ages 13 to 16 during activist training from July 25 to 29.
“The power of one is mighty,” Fortenberry says, “especially when we have systems of support.”
The training is the latest iteration of the Peace Camps the organization has offered for younger kids for decades. This time, they’ll focus on helping teens learn how to become nonviolent advocates for justice and peace.
“Youth want to participate in the changing of our world,” Cooper says. “Doing something always feels better than not doing something.”
The Justice & Peace Commission, formed in 1978 by nuns and other residents who wanted to provide “an alternative voice committed to raising community consciousness,” has engaged in demonstrations against war and war in space. Members have stood with banners at entrances to local military bases and outside The Broadmoor where the annual Space Symposium is held.
The commission also has made efforts toward environmental sustainability and issues involving the poor.
Bill Sulzman, in his 80s, has been among that handful of commission members hoisting banners against violence and war through the years.
“I fully support the idea of involving youth in learning new ideas and trying to replace the current generation [of activists],” Sulzman says. Working together, he says, is the only way change happens. “Start small and eventually you can come out with change on the other end,” he says.
Nova Budler, who will be a freshman at Palmer High School next term, has registered for the training. She says she hopes to direct her passion for change toward equity and equality for women in sports, academics and other areas. “I’ve tried to step up even if it’s in front of teachers,” she tells the Indy, adding she wants to learn how to be more effective in making gains for women’s rights.
Both Cooper and Fortenberry serve on the commission’s board and came to activism in different ways.
In her younger years, Cooper, now a school counselor, attended a voter registration conference and participated in a walk across the country to oppose nuclear weapons. Shortly after, the SALT II treaty was adopted in 1979 that called for curtailing the manufacture of weapons and launch sites by the United States and the then-Soviet Union.
Fortenberry, a lawyer whose office contains books like Evicted and The New Jim Crow, began her activism in the schoolyard by intervening when a classmate was being mistreated.
“I was moved to help those who weren’t able to advocate for themselves,” she says. “I was moved to support them and protect them from bullying.”
Those sensitivities led her to become an attorney, she says. “I realized listening and respectful communications were skills I needed to develop.” Fortenberry’s practice focuses on real estate, an area that increasingly lacks equity, a growing problem across the nation.
Fortenberry says she’s observed in recent years that youths are becoming more engaged and are willing to devote energy to effecting change.
They need skills for taking action while also showing respect and using effective communications that avoid violent encounters, while learning how to form a network, she says.
In fact, nonviolent civil resistance was found to be more effective in producing regime change than violent actions, researchers at Harvard University found.
Professor Erica Chenoweth and colleague Maria J. Stephan, who later co-authored Why Civil Resistance Works: The Strategic Logic of Nonviolent Conflict, collected data on all violent and nonviolent campaigns from 1900 to 2006 that resulted in the overthrow of a government or in territorial liberation, The Harvard Gazette reported in 2019.
Peaceful activism has shown results in Colorado Springs, Fortenberry and Cooper say, pointing to Lindsay Facknitz, a local Sierra Club Beyond Coal advocate, who worked to persuade City Council, serving as the Colorado Springs Utilities Board, to decommission the Downtown coal-burning Drake Power Plant years earlier than initially planned.
Fortenberry says the training, which will include meeting local residents who have adopted causes for justice, will lead youths to understand “there are ways to experience our differences ... knowing we have common values.”
“Ultimately, we do all want the same things, although we have different ideas of how to get there,” she says. “We can continue to be an advocate without losing our footing in peacefulness.”
The inaugural training will feature a meeting with Councilor Yolanda Avila, who will address the local Black Lives Matter protests that led to the formation of the Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission. LETAC investigates police powers and how officers carry out those powers. Some Council members have expressed the need to transfer LETAC from its status under Council to reporting to the mayor, considering the mayor, not Council, has authority over the Police Department.
Other training sessions will take the students to the Food to Power Food Hub, which redistributes healthy surplus food where it’s needed, promotes food equity and supports local food production. They’ll also meet with Steve Woods of Concrete Couch, a nonprofit that advances creation and placement of local art in public places.
They’ll visit a soup kitchen, Inside Out Youth Services and take a walking tour of homelessness resource sites. They’ll meet with a local representative of the League of Women Voters, which promotes civic involvement at a time when young people represent the lowest percentage of voters.
Their final project could get published in The Echo, a street newspaper produced by homeless people.
Students will meet a bona fide activist in Liz Rosenbaum, who’s been a force in the campaign to regulate and test for “forever chemicals,” also called PFAS, that have infiltrated water sources in the Pikes Peak region.
Due in part to her activism, Gov. Jared Polis recently signed HB22-1345, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2024, and will phase out PFAS chemicals in carpets, furniture, cosmetics, juvenile products, some types of food packaging, and the fluids used in oil and gas production, among other measures.
Rosenbaum became involved in the PFAS issue in 2016 and has learned a thing or two about activism.
First, do your homework, she says, noting that for her that meant deciphering scientific studies and testing criteria. “You let the scientists know you don’t understand the information and make them explain it until you do,” she says.
Be persistent, she also advises, quoting Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, who said, “Take your own chair and place it at the table.”
Problem is, she says, “Sometimes we literally can’t find the table.” When Rosenbaum wanted to learn more about PFAS or give her feedback or ask questions, she sometimes couldn’t do that because meetings weren’t widely advertised or advertised at all.
So she held her own meetings.
Teaching young people to take a stand isn’t unique to the Justice & Peace Commission. The Youth Activism Project in Bethesda, Maryland, began in 2016, and other groups exist across the country, though generally they’re formed around specific issues.
The local program stresses that it’s nonpartisan and strives to instruct and inspire youths to find a pathway to make a difference in the world.
“A commitment to activism is a lifetime commitment,” Fortenberry says. “Discouragement and setbacks are part of an activist’s experience.”
Cooper and Fortenberry hope the training will be held annually and draw increasing numbers of participants.
“We’re hoping the experience will be transformative, that they’ll be better citizens,” Cooper says, “and that’s nothing to sneeze at.”