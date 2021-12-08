Community Partnership Family Resource Center in Woodland Park offers an array of services, helping clients find housing, food, child care, clothing and even earn their GED.
Its staff of 24 and a dozen volunteers serves about 1,400 families per year, delivering programs and services that strengthen those families and help them become self-reliant.
Executive Director Jodi Mijares tells this story of how the agency can change lives.
A 21-year-old single mother enrolled in CP’s Family Development services and started taking GED classes. With assistance from a family advocate, she received support from Medicaid and SNAP and accessed financial help to keep her car from being repossessed. The support was critical to her securing reliable transportation, which allowed her to continue pursuing her GED.
“She increased her parental resilience by increasing her education base through the GED program, and was able to access CP’s child care during that time,” Mijares says. “She increased her social connections and knowledge of parenting and child development and social and emotional competence of children by attending CP’s Playgroup, including CP’s Christmas Party and the Fall Festival.”
The young mother also participated in CP’s Cooking Matters for Parents of Preschoolers class.
All of this support behind her, she enrolled with Pikes Peak Workforce Center and now has an internship with Teller County Department of Human Services. She passed her last test and earned her GED. With CP’s guidance, she is currently researching potential colleges.
If stories like that of the young mom aren’t convincing enough, the agency, formed in 1992, has worked up a return on investment (ROI) that shows for every dollar invested in programs that deal with child maltreatment, the return is $2.92, according to materials provided by the center. That computation is based on 51 fewer cases of child maltreatment in 2018 compared to 2015, and the cost of $49,026 to deal with a single child maltreatment case.
“It is likely that CPFRC’s nearly thirty-year history in Teller County and direct partnership with the Department of Human Services allowed them to effectively serve families, and in turn generate economic benefits to the child welfare system,” the ROI overview says.
The agency’s GIVE! Campaign goal is $10,000, which would be used to fill gaps between grants, many of which specify particular uses. CP’s roughly $1.1 million in annual spending is funded mostly through an array of grants from private charitable organizations, such as the Anschutz and El Pomar foundations, and government agencies, such as Cripple Creek-Victor School District.
Among its services are low-cost adult education, parenting and early-childhood education (in-home and center-based), healthy living programs, basic needs services, case management, financial coaching, playgroups, community events and workshops.
In short, a news release says, “Our philosophy is to provide tools, skills and enrichment activities which strengthen families.”
For a complete list of services and events, go to cpteller.org or find the Community Partnership Family Resource Center on Facebook.