May 12, 2020: Michael Roach, 45, suicide. In jail for six days on $3,000 bond on charges of felony menacing and possession of weapon by previous offender.

July 3, 2020: Shawn Meehan, 47, suicide. In jail for 44 days on $10,000 bond on charges of second degree burglary and theft over $300.

March 29, 2021: Travis Lowe, 33, suicide. In jail for 83 days on $51,000 bond on charges of parole violation, criminal mischief, unlawful distribution, manufacturing and dispensing.

May 9, 2021: Justin Ferguson, 31, acute chest syndrome due to hemoglobin sickle-beta thalassemia (a form of sickle cell anemia). In jail for 24 days on $17,000 bond on charges of first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, unlawful possession of controlled substance, obstructing, false reporting.

Sept. 2, 2021: Wayne Baca, 64, complications of COVID. (Tested positive Aug. 28 and admitted to the hospital; diabetes and a host of other ailments. Not vaccinated.) In jail for 85 days; no bond on violation of a restraining order and harassment.

Sept. 25, 2021: Steven Thorne, 33, pulmonary thromboembolism (blood clot). In jail for 34 days on no bond for parole violations and $2,000 bond on charges of theft, criminal attempt and obstructing a peace officer.

Sept. 27, 2021: William Johnson, 36, seizure disorder associated with epilepsy and COVID-19. In jail for 29 days, serving 60-day and 10-day sentences on two counts of DUI.

Feb. 15, 2022: Sean Williams, 32, natural causes, autopsy pending. In jail for 22 days on an $805 bond on charges of trespassing and shoplifting.

March 17, 2022: Laura Gibbs, 41, hypertensive cardiovascular disease in the setting of recent methamphetamine and heroin intoxications. In jail for 1.5 days on a $2,000 bond for a charge of criminal attempt.

March 25, 2022: Leroy Eckhoff, 74, hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. In jail for 35 days on no bond on a charge of felony menacing and on a $2,000 bond on a charge of child abuse.

April 26, 2022: Cristo Canett, 48, cause pending autopsy. In jail 1.5 days on no bond on charges of second degree kidnapping, parole violation and criminal mischief.