The 2021 Great Indy Bake-off

The Indy staff was delighted to be back together in the office this year for the third annual Great Indy Bake-off, a holiday cookie contest that pits colleague against colleague for year-long bragging rights and a shot at having recipes shared with our readers.
The staff, it turns out, is an incredibly competitive bunch. From trash-talking to resurfaced hurt feelings from previous bake-offs, this reporter learned a lot about the sparring personalities in her first week at the company. The bake-off judges were brutally critical and demanded more than just a tasty treat out of the winners.
The 2021 bake-off champ went beyond flavor and was able to capture something philosophical, leaving us to wonder how a baked goodie can be so deep. In a rush to get her entry ready, Advertising Account Executive Alina Hecht created snowmen masterpieces — “Millennial Meltdown” cookies — which personified her own holiday stress and her generation’s existential dread about climate change.
“I was talking about how I’m essentially drowning in all the stuff I have to do,” Hecht said. “Then it just came to me as, ‘Millennial Meltdown.’ I don’t know why, I think [it’s related to] climate change and how the world’s melting.”
Oof. That hit extra hard as Colorado Springs entered another week of unseasonably warm and snowless December weather that reminded us of our distressing future on this planet.
“But how do you make this Christmas and cute?” Hecht wondered.
With her limited kitchen supplies and near-empty fridge (such a millennial) Hecht used a very simple sugar cookie base and store-bought white cookie icing, building melting marshmallow snowmen on top.
The 2021 bake-off judges, Editor-in-Chief Bryan Grossman, Advertising Account Executive Cate Elgin and guest judge Chantal Lucas, founding chef of Luchals in the COATI food hall, were tickled by the snowmen’s miserable facial expressions and teeny Red Rope candy scarves.
They were so detailed and cute that the judges didn’t pay much attention to the fact that the snowmen were melting in agony. Elgin was more focused on how the cookie melted in her mouth.
“Oh, that’s it,” she said while taking a bite.
The judges were particular about cookie texture and rejected overly complex recipes. They also shared that they are not fans of conventional flavors of the holiday season, namely peppermint. Needless to say, the one cookie entry with crushed candy canes on top did not make it into the winner’s circle and barely into the judges’ tummies.
Lucas said she excludes mint from Luchals’ dessert offerings this time of year. The Cajun soul food kitchen will soon be selling another twist on holiday flavors — eggnog cheesecake with a kick of Fireball whiskey.
It may not be a cookie and Lucas isn’t on staff, but for next year’s bake-off could she submit some of that deliciousness?
The second-place cookie was decidedly an exception to the judges’ dislike for traditional Christmas flavors. They agreed that Circulation Manager Tracie Woods’ gingerbread deserved recognition for its nostalgia-provoking shape and taste.
Finally, Graphic Designer Elena Trapp’s almond cookies placed third and led her to a second appearance on the bake-off podium. In 2019, the first year of the contest, Trapp’s Candy Crunch Chip Cookies stole first place. Looks like she’s got a knack for this.
Lucas said the cookies’ sweet almond taste “got the point across” without being overpowering and Grossman noted blissfully that they hinted of marzipan, a confection often made with honey, sugar and almond meal. And while sugary sweet almonds are prominent in this one, there isn’t any honey.
After all was said and done, Hecht concluded that “looks do matter” when it comes to the Great Indy Bake-off. Hecht, one of the more ambitious competitors in the office, will certainly be bragging about her win until the next champion is crowned in 2022.
“I’m very competitive,” she said. “I knew a simple sugar cookie wasn’t going to win it. I was like, how do you take it to the next level?”
Are you listening, Indy staff? Hecht has raised the bar for next year’s cutthroat competition. Take note of the winning recipes below and happy holidays from the Indy.
Millennial Meltdown
by ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE Alina Hecht
Sugar cookie from allrecipes.com (below), or use pre-made sugar cookie dough from Pillsbury or Betty Crocker and follow baking instructions on the package.)
2¾ c. all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking soda
½ tsp. baking powder
1 c. butter, softened
1½ c. white sugar
1 egg
1 tsp. vanilla extract
White cookie icing (Betty Crocker)
M&Ms, red and green
Cherry licorice (Pull ’n’ Peel Twizzlers)
Large marshmallows
Black decorating gel or chocolate icing
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a small bowl, stir together flour, baking soda and baking powder. Set aside.
In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until smooth. Beat in egg and vanilla. Gradually blend in the dry ingredients. Roll teaspoons of dough into ball shapes, and place on ungreased cookie sheets.
Bake 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden. Let stand on cookie sheet about 2 minutes before removing to cool on wire racks.
Decoration: On cooled cookies, draw a “snow puddle” with white icing. Outline the puddle first, then go back and fill in the shape.
While the icing is still wet... Make the face on the marshmallow, using black decorating gel or chocolate icing, before placing it on one end of the cookie.
Using a medium-size rope off the cherry licorice, wrap around the marshmallow with the ends overlapping one another for the scarf.
Place 2 M&Ms as buttons in front of the marshmallow.
When the icing has firmed, use black decorating gel or chocolate icing to draw arms alongside the buttons. Makes 24 cookies.
Gingerbread Cookies
by Circulation Manager Tracie Woods
5 c. all-purpose flour
½ tsp. baking soda
1 tbsp. ground ginger
4 tsp. ground cinnamon
¾ tsp. ground cloves
1 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg
1 tsp. allspice
1½ tsp. salt
16 tbsp. (2 sticks) unsalted butter
½ c. firmly packed light brown sugar
½ c. granulated sugar
1 c. unsulfured molasses
1 egg
Colored sugar and royal icing for decorating
Have all the ingredients at room temperature. Over a sheet of parchment paper, sift together the flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, allspice and salt. Set aside.
In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the flat beater, beat the butter on medium-high speed until fluffy and pale yellow, 4 to 6 minutes. Add the brown and granulated sugars and beat for 1 minute.
Reduce the speed to low and add the molasses, beating until well combined, about 1 minute. Add the egg and beat until combined, about 30 seconds.
Add the flour mixture in 4 additions, beating in each addition before adding more. Beat just until combined, stopping the mixer occasionally to scrape down the sides of the bowl.
Turn the dough out onto a floured surface. Using floured hands, form the dough into a smooth mound and divide into 4 equal portions. Shape each into a disk and wrap separately with plastic wrap.
Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to two days. Place racks in the top third and bottom third of an oven and preheat to 400 degrees. Line several baking sheets with parchment paper.
Remove 1 dough disk at a time from the refrigerator and let stand for 10 minutes. On a floured surface, roll out dough to a thickness of ¼ to ⅜ inch. Dip a cookie cutter into flour and cut out cookies and transfer to the prepared baking sheets. Repeat with the remaining dough, rerolling scraps to cut out additional cookies.
Bake the cookies until edges are set and lightly browned on the bottom, rotating pans 180 degrees and from top to bottom halfway during baking, 8 to 10 minutes total. Transfer the baking sheets to wire racks and let the cookies cool completely on the baking sheets. Decorate the cookies as desired with colored sugars, decorating pens and royal icing. Makes about 3 dozen cookies.
Almond Cookies
by Graphic Designer Elena Trapp
3 c. almond flour
¾ c. white sugar
Pinch of salt
3 tsp. almond extract
3 large egg whites
Powdered sugar for dusting
Sliced or whole raw almonds
Preheat oven to 335 degrees. In a large bowl, mix together the almond flour, sugar and salt until well combined. Mix in almond extract and egg whites. If the dough seems too gooey, you can add more almond flour until it is firm and not sticky.
Place some powdered sugar on a plate. Roll the dough into tablespoon-sized balls, and roll them in the sugar. Place the cookies on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper and top each with two to three almond slices or one whole almond.
Bake 15 to 18 minutes or until cookies are golden brown on the bottom and around the edges. Let cookies cool on the cookie sheet, then transfer to a plate and enjoy! Makes about 14 cookies.
Oatmeal Cranberry Coconut Walnut Cookies
By Assistant to the Publisher Cathy Reilly
(From Aya Fukai in “12 Colorful Holiday Cookie Recipes to Illuminate the Season” by Becky Krystal in The Washington Post)
Ingredients:
1 2/3 c. all-purpose flour
1½ tsp. ground cinnamon
1 tsp. baking soda
3 c. old-fashioned rolled oats (not quick oats!)
1 c. shredded sweetened coconut
¾ c. dried cranberries
¾ c. chopped walnuts, toasted in a pan or on a cookie sheet in the oven
3 large eggs
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 sticks butter at room temperature
1 c. granulated sugar
½ c. light brown sugar
½ c. dark brown sugar
Process:
In a medium bowl, whisk together the first three ingredients and set aside. In a large bowl, stir together oats, coconut, cranberries and walnuts. In a separate container, whisk together the eggs and vanilla.
Using a stand mixer (I used a hand mixer), beat butter, granulated and brown sugars on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Using a spatula, scrape down the sides of the bowl and also across the bottom.
Gradually add the egg mixture while continuing to beat on medium speed, scraping down the sides and bottom of the bowl and then beating one more time until ingredients are thoroughly combined.
Add in half of the flour mixture and beat on low speed until combined, again scraping down sides and bottom of the bowl and then adding in the rest of the flour mix and mixing again on low speed until ingredients are just combined. Once again, scrape down the bottom and sides of the bowl and then add in one half of the oatmeal mixture, mixing on low until evenly distributed, yet again scraping down the sides and bottom of the bowl. Then add in the remaining oatmeal mixture and mix on low until just combined.
I like to let my cookie dough sit covered in the fridge for two days and then either bake or freeze. She suggests several different steps that I didn’t follow for her prep for baking after the dough is mixed. (It involves freezing it first — I did a second sheet of cookies by her method and my toughest cookie critic (my husband), opined that he liked the non-freeze method cookies better. Per her suggestion of scooping the dough in a ¼ cup measuring cup, I let my chilled dough thaw slightly and then made it into balls to bake for 8 minutes and then rotated pan, per her suggestion, so that the other side of it was toward the back of the oven and baked for an additional 8 minutes in a 350 degree oven.
Let the cookies cool on the cookie sheet (I used parchment paper as she suggested) and then remove to a container for storage.
I tweaked this recipe by not using unsalted butter as she suggested but I then omitted the ½ teaspoon of salt she had in the recipe. I like to use dark brown sugar and since this was the first time I made this recipe, I did half of that and half of light. (The recipe called for only light brown sugar.) My other tweak was to toast the walnuts. I think something fun to experiment with would be using unsweetened coconut as there is already plenty of sweetness from the sugars and dried cranberry. Finally, I might experiment with drizzling some melted dark chocolate on top of each cookie.
Chocolate Peppermint Lava Cookies
By Front Desk Coordinator Madeline Berg
Ingredients:
2½ c. all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. salt
1 c. softened butter
2 c. granulated sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla extract
¾ c. cocoa
4 ounces semi-sweet chocolate, roughly chopped
Crushed peppermint
Process:
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
Using a mixer, cream the butter and sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, until well incorporated. Add vanilla. Slowly add cocoa and mix until well combined.
Slowly add flour mixture to butter mixture.
Shape dough into 1½-inch balls. Use your thumb and press a hole in the center of the dough. Fill with a piece of chocolate and fold the dough over to cover the chocolate completely.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and bake cookies at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes.
As soon as the cookies are done, while they are still soft, top with crushed peppermint and gently press into the top of the cookies with a spoon. Serve warm; makes 3 dozen.
When the cookies aren’t fresh out of the oven, they can be heated for about 10 seconds in the microwave to be served warm!
Forgotten Cookies
By Associate Director of Advertising Lanny Adams
(Recipe borrowed form Nigella Lawson.)
Ingredients:
2 large egg whites, at room temperature
Pinch salt
½ c. superfine sugar
1 tsp. cornstarch
1 tsp. apple cider vinegar
¼ tsp. cardamom
¼ tsp. cinnamon
1/3 c. mini chocolate chips
½ c. chopped pistachios (plus a bit extra for topping)
¼ c. pomegranate arils
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Whisk together egg whites and salt until soft peaks, add sugar a little at a time until thick and gleaming.
Fold in cornstarch, vinegar, cardamon and cinnamon. Gently add chocolate chips and most of the pistachios.
With a spoon, drop 1½-2 inch mounded blobs of the mixture onto a large baking sheet lined with baking parchment.
Sprinkle with pistachios, place in oven turn off heat and leave overnight!
Flourish the cookies with the pomegranate seeds. Makes 12-14 cookies.
