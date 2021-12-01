Facing the most daunting wildland-urban interface swath in the state, Colorado Springs soon will embark on an ambitious fire mitigation plan that will largely target homes nestled in the wooded foothills areas of the city.
The work, which will be ongoing for the foreseeable future, is made possible by voters’ approval on Nov. 2 of the city’s measure 2D, allowing the city to retain $20 million in excess funds collected this year above the cap imposed by the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR). The measure also reset the TABOR cap upward by that amount in future years.
The fund will endure, because the measure restricts annual spending to 5 percent of the fund’s total. The first year, that will be $1 million. The measure would allow interest earned on the money to be placed in the fund as well.
While the city’s proposed extension of the Trails, Open Space and Parks tax failed on Nov. 2, 58 percent of voters delivered a victory for the fire mitigation fund.
A group called Westside Watch backed the measure, but with a caveat.
“Our concerns are that too many people will feel that this is all the city needs to do,” says Bill Wysong, with the Mountain Shadows Community Association.
The Mountain Shadows subdivision lost 347 homes and two lives in the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012, and many more homes were damaged, when flames swept into the city.
The fire served as a wake-up call on the city’s fire risk, triggering building code changes to help retard the advance of wildfires. But it took nine years for the city to put together an ongoing revenue source through 2D.
With wildfires becoming more prevalent in bouts of drought, approval of the fund comes none too soon.
“The time to do mitigation is before the wildfire event comes,” says Ashley Whitworth, with Colorado Springs Fire Department’s fire mitigation division. “The reality is our fire season is 12 months out of the year now.”
Measure 2D spending won’t be restricted to the city alone. The ballot language defined the program as “city-wide and regional” and also noted prevention programs could go beyond actual mitigation, which involves the thinning of underbrush and tree-trimming.
Whitworth says the city’s wildland-urban interface (WUI) is the largest in the state, extending from the Air Force Academy to Cheyenne Mountain State Park south of the city.
It includes 32,650 acres — and just over 35,000 residential parcels that are at heightened wildfire risk, she says.
While the WUI is mostly concentrated on the city’s western border, there are areas where it spills over east of Interstate 25, she says. Mitigation could be done in any concentrations of vegetation, such as in the Union Meadows Open Space and Palmer Park. It also could be conducted in areas that border the Springs to guard against fires invading the city, like the Waldo Canyon fire did.
Colorado Springs Fire Marshal Brett Lacey says a citizen advisory committee will be appointed to provide oversight, help the Fire Department set priorities, and identify potential partnerships and prevention programs, which could include educational awareness, evacuation planning and training.
Mayor John Suthers’ spokesperson Jamie Fabos says in an email that the mayor will appoint nine members — six industry professionals, such as a regional fire chief, a U.S. Forest Service official and a Defense Department representative — and three community members.
Lacey says it remains unclear when money will be available, although the $20 million comes from overcollections during 2021, so a good share of it is already in the coffers.
“My intent is not to sit on [the money] for 10 minutes,” Lacey says, “but we don’t know the mechanism of how that draw will work. As soon as we figure that out, we’re going to go. We’re already getting everything lined up, so as soon as I get a green flag, we’re going.”
Lacey says the fund will give the city a source of money to match state and federal grants, boosting the amount available for mitigation.
Whitworth says some homeowners are reluctant to mitigate or seek counsel about it, fearing it means clear-cutting all trees, but that’s not true.
“Our intent is not to clear-cut a property,” she says. “A lot of homeowners come to us and they say, ‘I’m scared to have you come out to my property, and I’m afraid you’d say to clear-cut it.’”
Rather, homeowners are urged to remove brush and trees to a distance of 15 feet from their homes, clear out gutters and trim trees so their branches aren’t rubbing against eaves.
“If we do have a fire, we want to change the fire behavior,” Whitworth says. “We want the fire to stay on the ground versus forming canopies in our trees. It’s a lot safer to defend a house that has mitigation work versus a house that hasn’t done any mitigation work.”
When fire reaches the tops of trees —called crowning — it can be spread rapidly by sparks that are capable of flying a half-mile or more away, so keeping the fire low to the ground enables firefighters to better interrupt its advance.
Mitigation, Whitworth says, increases the survivability of a house. For example, the Cathedral Pines subdivision north of the city had been mitigated for fire and most homes survived the Black Forest Fire in 2013, whereas other homes that were hugged by trees and brush did not. As one observer put it, “They were like an island surrounded by the burn.”
The city conducts mitigation, as well as hires contractors, Whitworth says. Stipends will be offered to help homeowners defray the cost but won’t pick up the tab entirely, she says. In addition, the city offers periodic chipping for free in neighborhoods and hauls away the chips.
But Wysong fears residents will mitigate and think the problem is solved, or they won’t see the value in repeating that work at required intervals.
“Mitigation has been around for a long time,” he says. “Yet people aren’t doing it, and stuff grows back. It needs to be a mindset.” He also says that mitigation doesn’t always translate to protection. “Look what happens when you get a big fire,” he says.
Which brings him to a chief topic of interest to Westside Watch — evacuation planning. “You’ve got to get good evacuation routes published and [devise] clearance evacuation times,” he says.