The drama and spectacle of conservative politics is not isolated to the Western Slope (see p. 6). The El Paso County GOP’s most recent executive committee meeting Dec. 6 saw its own share of political theater. Concerns were raised over a change of venue — from El Paso County GOP headquarters to Fervent Church, a meeting place for conservative activist group FEC United — and over last-minute appointments to House and Senate chair positions by Chair Vickie Tonkins.
The event took place just weeks after a campaign finance complaint was filed by Vice Chairman Karl Schneider against the county GOP regarding donation reporting from their August Lincoln Dinner event (which was keynoted by conspiracy theorist and far-right Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene). The donation kerfuffle prompted Treasurer John Pitchford to resign.
Schneider was concerned about the venue change and sent a video to KRDO stating, “[El Paso County GOP Chair Vickie Tonkins] has decided to switch the venue from the El Paso County Republican Headquarters, which is the normal venue for the executive committee, to the Fervent Church [on North Academy Boulevard]. She’s also invited many of her friends in the FEC [United], a militia group, to attend. That’s concerning for me.”
FEC stands for Faith, Education, Commerce.
Tonkins said the change was needed due to the increased number of bonus members (voting members of the executive committee, assigned based on the number of voters in the last election) on the executive committee. Fervent Church has been a regular meeting place for conservative activist group FEC United, and Fervent’s pastor, Garrett Graupner, serves as the national FEC chaplain and the Pikes Peak Faith Pillar Pastor. Joe Oltmann, the founder of FEC United, made headlines recently for comments on his Conservative Daily podcast about erecting gallows for “traitors.” He said on a Dec. 7 episode that he was invited to attend the meeting but couldn’t make it. According to documents available on TRACER, Colorado’s campaign finance portal, the El Paso County GOP made a $1,000 donation to FEC United on Aug. 18.
According to a Dec. 9 email obtained by the Indy, from HD16 Rep. Andy Pico to fellow members of the El Paso County GOP, Tonkins has been using FEC United meetings in an effort to oust establishment Republicans. “At a recent [meeting] of Faith, Education and Commerce (FEC) there were some astonishing accusations made against elected Republicans at various levels,” wrote Pico. “The meeting was initially introduced by the Pastor [Graupner] who stated that he was on a ‘RINO [Republican in name only] Hunt.’ The featured speaker was our County Republican Party Chair, Vickie Tonkins. During her talk she spoke of challenging all of the elected Republican representatives at the City Council, County Commission, and State Legislature. She never mentioned our political opposition on the other side.”
Pico objected to inaccurate claims that he voted to close down Drake Power Plant. “I have supported Chair Tonkins over the years in her race for the City Council,” he wrote. “I supported her in her race for County Commissioner. I supported her in her race to be the Vice-Chair and then Chair of our Republican County Party and during her tenure. This betrayal based on a proven lie is astonishing. Don’t fall for the dishonest and unethical character assassination being put out by our Republican County Chair, Vickie Tonkins. We have before us a once in a decade opportunity with redistricting and Democrat missteps to make significant progress in taking back the Colorado Senate and perhaps the House as well as the state wide offices. Our focus needs to be on fighting Democrats, not each other.”
In addition to controversy over the venue and FEC United, there was concern about recent appointments Tonkins made to House and Senate District chairs. Tonkins noted the bylaws allow her to appoint new chairs in the event of redistricting. Appointees due to recent redistricting include Lindsay Moore, a failed Academy School District 20 Board of Education candidate, and Laurel Anne Flahive, who attended the Dec. 1 “Truth and Justice” rally in support of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and Sherronna Bishop, both of whom are under federal investigation. Tonkins’ actions were questioned by El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman and at-large City Councilor Wayne Williams, who noted that the maps were not yet finalized and therefore appointments would have to wait until after the new year. After a series of abortive votes, the time of the next executive committee meeting was fixed for 6 p.m. on Jan. 10 at Fervent Church. Tonkins noted that she “gave [the church] a check” for use of the church for the evening.
There was also a confrontation between Sen. Larry Liston (R-SD10) and Rex Tonkins, Vickie Tonkins’ husband. According to an email obtained by the Indy, from a bonus member to another party member, “Last night they really went over the top exposing their racism. I saw and heard it all. Larry Liston, Wayne Williams and Art Glenn were up guarding the microphone. When Rex approached the mic to speak, Liston told him to sit down, boy. When Rex tried to say he is a bonus member too. (Note: Those of us who are bonus members have every right to approach the mic). That’s when Liston called him a thug. It was unbelievable, except it’s just more of their same intimidation tactics that we endure at every meeting.”
The incident is currently under investigation by Colorado Springs Police Department. This is not the first time CSPD has been asked to arbitrate El Paso County GOP disputes. On Jan. 30, 2020, a group of four party volunteers and Colorado Rep. Tim Geitner (R-HD19) arrived at El Paso County GOP headquarters at 6 a.m. to verify paperwork at Pitchford’s invitation. Upon their arrival, Pitchford called 911, asking CSPD to remove the volunteers and elected official for trespassing. No one was arrested or cited since the incident appeared to be civil in nature, according to CSPD public information officer Lt. James Sokolik.
On Feb. 6, during the El Paso County GOP Central Committee meeting, Pitchford called CSPD on Kay Rendelman, accusing her of trespassing when she photographed unsecured check-in documents. According to Sokolik, no charges were filed as a result of that incident either.
The night after the El Paso County GOP executive committee meeting, on Dec. 7, Fervent Church hosted an event by American Citizens and Candidates Forums for Election Integrity (ACCFEI) titled “Colorado Elections: Citizen’s Forum.” ACCFEI’s website showed a previous election event held in Nevada and future events in Arizona, Texas and Wisconsin. On Telegram, a social media platform often used by right-wing groups, Ashe Epp, a founding member of U.S. Election Integrity Plan, told followers, “The [ACCFEI] website is really just used for event registrations, it’s secure and privately hosted by the rebel alliance.”
Todd Watkins, candidate for El Paso County Sheriff, said of the event on Telegram, “Ron Hanks (HD60 rep also running for U.S. Senate) is having a hearing about this tomorrow in the Springs. It’s open to public and the goal is to collect evidence of fraud ... I’ll be there — I want to hear everything people witnessed and make the argument that the Sheriff can and must investigate this stuff.”
Hanks, a self-described “Pro-Trump warrior” and election conspiracy theorist, was present for the Dec. 6 El Paso County GOP Executive Committee meeting as well.