Eva Swartz, 18
“Scared, horrified, shocked. … I think it’s terrible that the government can decide what sanctions to put on an individual’s body. … It really narrows down the places that I might feel comfortable living, for sure.”
Julia Gustke, 21
“I’d like to be able to have health care, which I feel like is a pretty simple ask. … The U.S. likes to build this image of itself as so in power and ahead of things and then our politics are so stuck in the past, and I think it’s just so messed up. [Abortion] is not gonna go away, it’s just gonna be unsafe. … I would never tell a man, ‘No, you can’t go to the doctor. No, you can’t do that.’ I would never tell anybody that, not just men. And then you have these bitch-ass people in the government who are like ‘Yeah, you can’t do that.’ And it’s like, ‘Well, why does it matter to you? ... You shouldn’t care what I do on a daily basis with my body. I don’t care what you do on a daily basis with your body. So like, let people exist and do what makes them safe and do what makes them happy. ... The minority of people who have these outdated opinions are like: ‘This is how our country’s going to be,’ [but] that’s not what people actually want. ... I think everyone deserves the opportunity to find and invest in their own happiness. And this country is so determined to take that away. ... The thing I have a hard time with in America is they’re all hellbent on preventing abortions ... and then they do nothing about school shootings, nothing about health care, nothing about poverty. ... They actually don’t care. They just want to take rights away from women.”
Shania Schumacher, 25
“I’m worried for my best friend — she gets her birth control through the mail. I don’t know if that’s going to be a thing anymore.”
Angela Bartow Best, 50, Certified nurse midwife
“If a woman does get pregnant and can’t support it, we’re forcing her into a position where she’s got to choose between her own life, her children’s life or whether she’s going to jail. ... They need [an abortion], they want it, they’re going to get it — but they’re now going to get it in a way that’s going to put them in danger. … If I want to help her with that [as a practitioner] I put my own family at risk — because if something happens, I get thrown in prison.”