If you want to work for a company with a solid growth plan for 2021 and beyond, we want to talk to you! Colorado Publishing House is seeking exceptional talent to join our exceptional team.
We are currently hiring for the following positions:
- Senior Reporter
- Entry level reporter
- Accounts Payable Clerk
Be part of the team that brings you the most trusted publications in the community: Colorado Springs Indy, Colorado Springs Business Journal, Southeast Express, Pikes Peak Bulletin and Colorado Springs Military Newspaper Group.
Why you want to work here?
By the way, our company offers perks to end all perks. In addition to competitive salaries, 401K, and health, vision, dental and life insurance we offer the following: Unlimited PTO (yes, you read that right!), opportunities for remote work, a trade program for up to 50% off food and merchandise from a variety of local businesses, free tickets to local events, entry to company events you know and love like Indy Best Of and CSBJ Rising Stars. As if all that wasn't enough, your dogs are welcome to join you in the office and starting at 4 p.m. each day, you'll also have access to the company's beer keg which is stocked with delicious IPAs from local breweries. What are you waiting for?
Also, we have a mission. We're not just a company — we are part and parcel of the community. At CPH, we believe journalism is an invaluable public service, and we invite you to become part of that mission to shine a light in the dark, provide voices for those who are disempowered, to speak truth to power.
We believe truth matters. If you do too, join us.
Email resumes to jobs@csbj.com.
Senior Reporter
We looking for an experienced reporter who isn’t afraid to speak truth to power. Join us if you thrive on deadlines, asking questions, digging into data and documents and enjoy crafting compelling stories. There are a multitude of ways to tell the story: video, photos, graphics. Hate being stuck in a box with only one way to cover news? Want to know the story behind the press release? Work for us. You must be an independent, skeptical, critical thinker. Possible beats include: social justice, prisons, environment, education.
Requirements
- Responsible for 2-3 long-from stories in print per week
- Responsible for 2-3 short blogs for the website, newsletter that aren’t press release rewrites per week
- Knowledge of AP Style
- Knowledge of how to get public documents, CORA, FOIA
- Some photography experience preferred
Education
College degree in journalism or communications or 6 years’ experience in the field
Salary range: $42,000-$50,000. The position will probably start in the middle of the range.
Email applications to jobs@csbj.com.
Entry level reporter
We’re looking for a new college graduate to start their reporting career with us. We pride ourselves on our award-winning coverage and on training the next generation of kick-ass reporters. If you are fearless, curious, skeptical, want to seek the truth and tell others about it, this is the position for you.
Requirements
- Responsible for 2-3 long form stories in print per week
- Responsible for 2-3 shorter stories for the website. That are NOT press release rewrites.
- Knowledge of AP Style
- Willingness to learn from experienced editors and reporters
- Photography skill is a big plus
Education
College degree in journalism or communications or one year of experience
Salary range: $35,000 to $38,000. The position will likely start in the middle range.
Email resumes to jobs@csbj.com.
Accounts Payable Clerk
Colorado Publishing House is seeking an accounts payable clerk for our three-person business office. You will code and enter invoices, process payments, commissions, and claims, and provide customer service to vendors, as well as internal employees.
Requirements:
- Processing payments
- Coding invoices and entering bills into the system
- Verifying invoices and payments for approval
- Obtaining W-9 forms
- Entering and paying reimbursements
- Processing banking transactions (Deposits and direct payments)
- Make payments through multiple bank accounts
Your qualifications:
- Two years accounts payable experience
- Excellent communication skills
- Detail-oriented and must be able to multitask
- Experience in Quickbooks desktop and Office 365
- Knowledge of payroll and payroll tax return filing
- Other projects as required
Salary range: $36,000.00 - $40,000.00 per year
Email resumes to jobs@csbj.com.