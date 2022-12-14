Before the Colorado Springs Independent first published in 1993, there was only one major source for news in the Pikes Peak region — the one whose editorial board supported a state constitutional amendment that permitted discrimination against LGBTQ people.

Before the Indy — and way before Tinder and other online dating services existed — only heterosexual singles in the Springs could search for love in the (then) Gazette-Telegraph, because same-sex courtships were not permitted in its “personal ads” section, remembers Carolyn Cathey, a Realtor, four-decade LGBTQ community activist and former leader of the Pikes Peak Gay & Lesbian Community Center.

Before the Indy, the Downtown arts and culture scene was virtually nonexistent, and despite the city’s close proximity to wild lands, environmental conservation was not funded or prioritized by government leaders. That was before the Trails, Open Space and Parks campaign was run out of the Indy, where “we talked about parks and playgrounds and keeping the community a great place to grow,” says co-founder John Weiss.

And most of all, before the Indy, there wasn’t an established space to freely discuss these issues and amplify progressive points of view, to debate and disagree with conservatives and to facilitate the changing of minds, Weiss says.

There were few in power at that time who challenged the dominant Evangelical Christian groups that exerted strong influence in all facets of the city during the 1990s, says Weiss, and others from his generation who fought back against Amendment 2. That was the Colorado ballot measure (approved in 1992) that ostensibly made gay rights laws and protections unconstitutional, and was the brainchild of that same Christian right.

“Before the Independent, all there was was Springs Magazine, a monthly that would take a stand in a positive way on all this,” says Richard Skorman, former city councilor, longtime community activist and co-founder of the Citizens Project, which partnered with the Indy to counter religious extremism and promote diversity.

“The Gazette editorialized — they were the only game in town — that this was a good amendment that didn’t allow for ‘special rights’ for LGBTQ people,” Skorman recalls. “It was really dark.”

Though there was a clear need for it, there was also serious doubt that the Springs could ever become a two-newspaper town, much less have space for an alternative weekly magazine, Weiss says. The launch of the newspaper, spearheaded by Weiss and Co-Publisher Kathryn Eastburn, “was incredibly controversial,” he says.

“Lots of people looked at setting up a newspaper in Colorado Springs — an alt-weekly — but they said it was too small and too crazy and didn’t have a good university,” Weiss says. “People who wrote letters to the editor to us, welcoming us to town, got death threats in the mail. We were controversial, because we were in favor of the environment. … We were against the war. We were a progressive voice in a town that had never had it.”

But “to our surprise and delight, we were embraced by about a third of the community,” he says.

“That was enough to keep us going. We weren’t for everyone, but the people who were ignored by the daily newspaper and the other media welcomed us with open arms.”

Nearly 30 years later, as the Indy embarks on a major shift to streamline and modernize how it gives “voice to the voiceless,” its leaders are reflecting on how far the city has come from Amendment 2 (which was overturned in 1996 by the U.S. Supreme Court), and yet still see a prevailing need to amplify diverse perspectives and movements like LGBTQ rights and full inclusion, and Black Lives Matter, says Publisher Amy Gillentine.

She will lead the new Sixty35 magazine, a weekly launching in the new year, which will be a collection of all the best journalism by publications formerly under Colorado Publishing House (CPH) — the Indy, the Colorado Springs Business Journal, Southeast Express, the Pikes Peak Bulletin and Colorado Springs Military Newspaper Group, which produced the Space Orbital and Mountaineer (see page 12). The magazine will be backed by Citizen-Powered Media, a nonprofit organization launched in 2006, with a new board that will include former Indy staffers Ralph Routon, editor emeritus, and Fran Zankowski, former Colorado Publishing House CEO.

Gillentine’s own history with CPH began in 2005, when she joined the Business Journal as a reporter, and later became an editor. She took over as publisher of that publication and the military papers in 2018, and the Indy in 2019.

Though the Business Journal’s mission, values and editorial style are different from the Indy's, there’s an obvious overlap that originally attracted Gillentine to the paper, she says.

“We do tell the truth, and sometimes that truth is not always favorable to business,” Gillentine says. “I don’t see them as that separate. … Without business, you don’t have nonprofits, you don’t have arts, you don’t have culture. You don’t have great places to go to eat, you don’t have great museums. A thriving business community allows everything else that goes on in a city that is important and vital to happen.

“Telling those stories — and giving [voice to] business owners who are not your typical suit-and-tie business owners — is important,” she adds. “Talking about the challenges you face as a minority- or a woman-owned business is also important.”

The Business Journal and Indy names will retire with their evolution into Sixty35. But their original founding mission and vision, and brand of hard-hitting, truthful journalism that “builds bridges” will not, Gillentine says. So too will remain “the underlying goal of all of the publications — to uplift and provide equitable opportunities,” she says.

There are many who credit and thank Weiss and the Indy for their role in changing the city’s political dichotomy and sparking progress, especially for the LGBTQ community.

“The Independent has always been a voice for our community,” Cathey says. “That’s how you started, and that’s what you have remained true to all these decades.

“It’s that journalism — that commitment to telling the story — that has helped change hearts and minds. You guys are very important to our community, to our entire city, to tell that story.”

The Indy has been an important, and “sometimes, maybe, a little crazy voice,” says Mary Lou Makepeace, the Springs’ first woman mayor who served from 1997 to 2003. She was also executive director of the Gill Foundation’s Springs-based Gay & Lesbian Fund.

“You need a counterbalance, and you guys have done that, so kudos to you,” she says.

Skorman himself had a hand in the Indy’s founding and offered the office space above his bookstore-restaurant-movie theater, Poor Richard’s, as a place for the publication’s founders to hatch their plans.

“John cooked it up in my office upstairs; he gets all the credit, not me,” Skorman says. “It was just such a relief to have a major, independent media source that was on our side.”

The Indy welcomed dialogue about high schools restricting Gay-Straight Alliance clubs and the movement for same-sex couples to be allowed to enter civil unions and receive their partners’ employee benefits — topics that would “rock the boat” and hold previously unchallenged leaders to account, Weiss says.

“What people said over and over again is, ‘Hey, if we do this, the Indy will be all over us,’” he says. “We allowed a communication vehicle for Citizens Project, for the ACLU, for Ground Zero, for the NAACP — for all sorts of groups that were really left out of not only the daily [newspaper], but all the radio stations and almost all the TV stations.”

Much has changed since the Indy’s launch, but there is still a great need for independent, fact-based journalism, and soon, Sixty35 magazine will be one of only a few nonprofit media sources in southern Colorado, Gillentine says.

“While Amendment 2 was overturned, there’s no longer a state law and we’ve made great progress, there are still inequities in the city,” she says. “The Indy’s commitment to shedding light on inequity and giving a voice to people who don’t have one will remain constant and will be a part of Sixty35 magazine as well.”

Last month, those inequities and specifically the prevailing anti-LGBTQ rhetoric from religious leaders and their elected leader allies were amplified in the aftermath of the Nov. 19 Club Q shooting. A gunman entered the LGBTQ-friendly club on North Academy Boulevard and opened fire, killing five, injuring 22 and traumatizing dozens of others who were there that night, watching a drag show and freely embracing their and their friends’ queer identities.

The shooting forced the city to look back at its history of LGBTQ discrimination, and its faded — but not forgotten — legacy of being dubbed the “hate capital” of Colorado, the “Hate State,” in the Amendment 2 days. There is also clear community anger about the present-day ways that anti-LGBTQ rhetoric persists on local school boards, in conservative groups trying to remove LGBTQ-inclusive content from libraries and from politicians who join up with Christian churches to promote these efforts.

At the same time, Pikes Peak Pride is now welcomed Downtown each year, city leaders were collectively willing to put a massive rainbow Pride flag in front of City Hall, and the mayor and city councilors attended vigils and memorial services for the people murdered at Club Q. Cathey says those symbolic gestures would have never happened 30 years ago.

“I believe our community has moved on and this does not represent our community,” Weiss says of the Club Q shooting. “But back in the day, this was the majority of our community. And that’s changed. I sure hope that’s the case.”

The Gazette, and the media environment around it, has changed, too.

“Weiss is always a little bemused when he sees pro-LGBTQ stories in The Gazette, which happens,” Gillentine says.

“We’ve come a long way,” she says, “and the Indy’s played a major role in that movement. The city, I believe, owes John a great, great debt for the work he’s done, the money that he’s put in, and the support he’s given for an independent voice.”

But Gillentine is quick to say, “there is still work to be done.” She notes that much of today’s hateful rhetoric is centered online, and “people are more entrenched than ever in their particular beliefs.”

Sixty35 magazine's new website and “digital-first” focus, with podcasts, multimedia storytelling, social media engagement and a push to publish content online as stories happen, will once again place the publication at the center of public debate, this time in the digital town square. Weiss — who is retiring from the publications but will remain a non-voting member of the Citizen-Powered Media board — says the Indy “needed to adapt to the times.”

“The world of 1993 and the year of 2023 are different,” he says. “It’s full speed ahead with the changes.”

The tried-and-true print magazine beloved by the community will also continue to be a trusted resource, Gillentine says.

“With the rise of ‘fake news’ and the 24-hour news cycle and cable, trust in media is at an all-time low,” she says. “When John started the Indy, there was a less crowded landscape and social media was not a thing. It was harder, I think, to lie convincingly. But now, it’s very easy to lie convincingly, and to create a following of people who believe you.”

Weiss notes that just like in 1993, the Springs is an extremely fast-growing city. The publication will remain as a voice to encourage “smart growth” and preserve the city’s unique character.

“We’re your local community voice,” he says. “I’m not saying there’s not a role for other people, but there’s a role for us. And our goal is to be able to provide a voice to people who are often overlooked.”