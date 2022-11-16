Statewide candidates results*

U.S. Senate: Democrat Michael Bennet, 55 percent; Republican Joe O’Dea, 42 percent.

Congressional races: Democrats won five of eight seats — Diana DeGette, D1; Joe Neguse, D2; Jason Crow, D6; Brittany Pettersen, D7; and Yadira Caraveo, D8. Republicans were elected in two districts: Ken Buck in D4 and Doug Lamborn in D5. Lauren Boebert, D3, is in a squeaker with Adam Frisch.

Governor: Democrat Jared Polis, 58 percent; Republican Heidi Ganahl, 40 percent.

Secretary of State: Democrat Jena Griswold, 55 percent; Republican Pam Anderson, 43 percent.

State Treasurer: Democrat Dave Young, 53 percent; Republican Lang Sias, 43 percent.

Attorney General: Democrat Phil Weiser, 54 percent; Republican John Kellner, 44 percent.

State Board of Education: Democrats took three of four seats — Kathy Plomer, at large; Rebecca McClellan, Congressional District 6; and Rhonda Solis, CD8. Republican Steve Durham won a seat in CD5.

CU Regent: Republicans Frank McNulty, Mark VanDriel and Ken Montera won seats in CD4, CD8 and CD5, respectively; Democrat Wanda James won the CD1 seat.

Statewide measures results

Amendment FF (free school lunches) adopted, 56 percent.

Proposition 121 (reduce state income tax rate from 4.55 to 4.40 percent) adopted, 65 percent.

Proposition 122 (“plants or fungi” for clinical use) adopted, 53 percent.

Proposition 123 (create an affordable housing fund) adopted, 52 percent.

Proposition 124 (allow more retail liquor licenses) rejected, 62 percent.

Proposition 125 (allow grocery stores to sell wine) squeaking by, 50.4 percent.

Proposition 126 (allow third-party delivery of alcoholic beverages) rejected, 51 percent.

State legislative seats, local

Senate 9: Republican Paul Lundeen

Senate 11: Democrat Tony Exum

Senate 35: Republican Rod Pelton

House 14: Republican Rose Pugliese

House 15: Republican Scott Bottoms

House 16: Democrat Stephanie Vigil

House 17: Democrat Regina English

House 18: Democrat Marc Snyder

House 21: Republican Mary Bradfield

House 22: Republican Kenneth DeGraaf

House 56: Republican Rod Bockenfeld

County offices

Commissioner District 1: Republican Holly Williams

Commissioner District 5: Republican Cami Bremer

Clerk and Recorder: Republican Steve Schleiker

Treasurer: Republican Chuck Broerman

Assessor: Republican Mark Flutcher

Sheriff: Republican Joe Roybal

Local measures

COS Question 300 (legalize retail pot) rejected, 55-45.

COS Question 301 (tax retail pot) approved, 53-47.

Fountain Issue 2B (property tax increase for public safety) adopted, 55-45.

Palmer Lake Issue 2C (increase property taxes) rejected, 63-37.

Palmer Lake Issue 2D (legalize retail pot) adopted, 55-45.

Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Issue 4A (raise taxes to fund teacher salaries) rejected 52-48.

Hanover School District 28 Issue 4B (increase debt for facility improvements) adopted, 62-38.

Ellicott School District 22 Issue 4C (increase taxes for facilities, salaries and wages) rejected, 57-43.

Calhan School District RJ1 Issue 5C (increase debt for facilities) adopted, 57-43.

PPRTA Issue 7A (road tax extension for 10 years) adopted, 79-21.

For complete results: tinyurl.com/Election22-CO

*As of Monday noon.

All percentages are rounded.