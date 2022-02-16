NATIONAL
Last December, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Mississippi case threatening to overturn the longstanding precedent of Roe v. Wade — which would upend abortion access across the nation. A decision is expected by June or July of 2022. If Roe is overturned, the legality of abortion will be up to each state. Twenty-six states are expected to ban or severely restrict access to abortion. Here’s what we can expect to happen if Roe is overturned:
• “Trigger laws” in 12 states would immediately go into effect, either making abortion illegal or severely restricting the procedure.
• Eight states with unenforceable/illegal bans from before Roe v. Wade was enacted will likely see those bans go back into effect.
• Nine states have various restrictions currently regarded as unconstitutional, but which could easily become law without Roe.
• Republican-controlled states without “trigger” laws — including Indiana, Florida, Montana and Wyoming — would likely move decisively to ban or severely restrict abortion.
• Washington, D.C., and at least 15 states have laws that would automatically keep abortion legal, were Roe v. Wade to be overturned.
COLORADO
In response to the pending Supreme Court ruling on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case, which challenges Roe v. Wade, Colorado lawmakers have sponsored a bill that protects reproductive care. In the event that federal rights are weakened, the Reproductive Health Equity Act would ensure safe and legal access to abortions.
REGIONAL
• Kansas — Coming in August, the Kansas No Right to Abortion in Constitution Amendment will be on the ballot in Kansas. If passed, the legislatively referred constitutional amendment would state the constitution does not create a right to abortion, and that the state legislature has the authority to pass laws regarding abortion.
• Nebraska — Legislative Bill 933, a so-called “trigger bill,” was introduced by State Senators Joni Albrecht and Mike Flood in January. If passed, the bill would take effect if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade later this year — banning all abortions in the state of Nebraska.
• Wyoming — In 2021, House Bill 134 was proposed during the Wyoming Legislature’s General Session. While the bill emerged from the House Labor Committee on a 7-2 vote, it was not taken up for debate in the House of Representatives. The “Human Heartbeat Protection Act” would have enacted similar restrictions as Texas Senate Bill 8.
• New Mexico — Last year the New Mexico Legislature passed SB 10, the Respect New Mexico Women and Families Act. SB 10 repealed three sections of criminal code that made abortion illegal in the state — which is currently unenforceable due to the existing precedent of Roe v. Wade. Had these sections not been repealed, the law would have gone into effect by default if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
• Utah — Another “trigger” bill, SB 174, was approved by the Utah Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Gary Herbert in 2020. If Roe V. Wade were to be overturned, the law would prohibit a woman from receiving an abortion, with some exceptions.
• Oklahoma — Last October, Oklahoma’s Supreme Court blocked three anti-abortion laws that would have greatly reduced abortion access in the state. The court granted a temporary injunction preventing the laws from taking effect. One law would have mandated doctors performing abortions in Oklahoma to be board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology — effectively forcing about 50 percent of Oklahoma providers to stop performing abortions.