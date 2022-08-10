As drought persists throughout the West, river and reservoir levels have dropped and water managers are scrambling to figure out how to serve millions of people and millions of acres of farm land in a time of declining water supplies.
Levels of the Colorado River, the chief source of water for Colorado Springs, sit at critically low marks, raising questions about how the seven states fed by the river will cope.
Meantime, in the semi-arid climate of Colorado Springs, sprinklers seem to be working overtime to keep lawns lush, and residential customers of Colorado Springs Utilities can still water three times a week, though the rules don’t appear to be vigorously enforced. No one has been fined so far, according to Utilities.
While a proposal to curtail the use of turfgrass in new developments remains pending, a series of factors have combined to reduce the percentage of water used for landscaping, officials say, including a business incentive program that has led to landscaping with native or “water-wise” plants that require little or no irrigation.
Still, City Councilor Bill Murray describes the challenges involved in further restricting outdoor water use.
“Council as the Utilities Board has not reached a balance with several of the interlocking issues here,” he says. While some voluntary conservation has occurred, and rising water rates have caused some residents to turn off the spigot, the city is also seeing “astronomical growth” that creates new yards to irrigate, Murray notes.
About 50 percent of the city’s water supply comes from the Colorado River Basin, which has been under severe stress as a 20-year drought lingers.
That portion rises to 70 percent with reuse, a method that allows for additional use of previously used water. For example, once water is used for domestic purposes, it’s treated and reused in the city’s non-potable system.
For years, Utilities has provided information to ratepayers on how to reduce outdoor water needs, and illustrates the resiliency of native plants at the Conservation & Environmental Center demonstration gardens at 2855 Mesa Road.
A few years ago, outdoor watering was reduced to twice a week, but in 2020 it was increased to three times a week, before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m.
Regardless, Utilities spokeswoman Jennifer Jordan says that since the voluntary three-times-per-week rule was imposed, about 574 acre feet of water, or 3.3 million gallons, has been saved.
Though it’s technically illegal to deviate from the water rules, Utilities is more interested in gently urging compliance than smacking people with fines.
Hence, although a fine of $100 could be imposed after a second violation is documented by Utilities personnel, “We’ve not yet levied any fines,” Jordan says.
She reports a high level of compliance generally, but warns, “Some fines could be levied beginning this summer.”
To help customers reduce usage, officials are prepared, if asked, to audit water systems’ efficiency at no charge and offer incentives for businesses to reduce turf. Incentives for residential customers haven’t been introduced, because the cost-benefit ratio for a residential lot is much lower than large landscaped areas surrounding businesses, Jordan says.
“Since we’ve offered that [business incentives], it’s resulted so far in 1.8 million square feet of turf converted to water-wise plants,” she says, noting that “water-wise” doesn’t necessarily mean “no water” or ugly desert flora. For example, showy peonies are considered water-wise plants, she says.
For perspective, 1.17 million square feet equates to about 17 acres, or 20 football fields. (The city covers about 125,000 acres.)
Utilities has paid a total of $93,000 to three business customers for those incentives, Jordan says.
On the residential side, Jordan says Utilities is waiting to see how much money might be available through state grants under HB22-1151 adopted in the last state legislative session.
The bill directs the Colorado Water Conservation Board to develop a statewide Turf Replacement Program to provide incentives to voluntarily replace nonessential turf on residential, commercial, institutional or industrial properties with less water-intensive landscapes.
The law appropriated $2 million to administer the program, expected to start in July 2023. Local governments, water districts, metro districts, water conservancy/conservation districts, nonprofit organizations and Tribal Nations can apply.
“Additionally,” a spokesman for Gov. Jared Polis says via email, “state funding is expected to be routed through one or more third-party contractors who will develop turf replacement programs for homeowners and other property owners in areas of the State that do not have local programs.”
In an email, Utilities spokesman Steve Berry says that obstacles to creating an equitable rebate program for xeriscaping include dealing with homeowners association requirements, as well as setting up qualifications for eligibility.
“It sounds great in theory until you have to design a program that is equitable,” Berry says. “Additionally, this would require a comprehensive landscape ordinance adopted by City Council, and we can debate whether there is political and community will to do such a thing.” More on that later.
Utilities offers free assessments of sprinkler systems to spot malfunctions or wasteful settings. It’s up to the property owner to have the systems repaired, however, although rebate programs for updating or replacing leaky systems are available to both residents and businesses.
Jordan points to a 60-unit townhome complex in northeast Colorado Springs that operated with a 20-year-old irrigation system for its 3.5-acre common grounds.
A Utilities audit led the complex to upgrade the system, replacing dozens of sprinkler heads and nozzles, which dropped usage 25 percent.
Another measure that suppresses use is simply cost. Water rates here have risen steadily over the last two decades to fund water rights acquisition and projects such as the Southern Delivery System pipeline from Pueblo Reservoir.
The result of all those steps: a 38 percent reduction in water use over the past 20 years, Jordan says. Specifically, since 2001, per capita outdoor water use that comprised 60 percent of a customer’s water usage has dropped to 35 from 40 percent.
How much of those savings stemmed from property owners simply abandoning irrigation of their grassy yards is impossible to know for sure. But a drive around the city’s residential areas shows that yards once lush with grass are now covered with weeds, rock or just dirt.
In June, the most recent full-month data available, demand for water from Colorado Springs Utilities reached 93.8 million gallons a day, 55 percent more than in June 2021, though water usage is running 7.2 percent behind last year’s usage through June.
But Jordan points out that while Colorado Springs’ household water demands have declined to mid-1980s levels, at the same time the city’s population has grown by 92 percent.
Beyond Utilities conservation programs that focus on lower and more strategic usage, Jordan says, “It also can come down to land use within the city.”
Speaking of development, as the Indy reported in November 2021, the RetoolCOS proposed land-use code has a section that calls for “recognized water conservation principles” to be folded into development requirements to conserve water.
But the proposal has languished, and Council has yet to adopt it.
Council spokesman Max D’Onofrio says in an email that that section of the code remains as proposed, and will be the subject of additional work sessions with the Planning Commission and Council in coming months.
The proposal calls for reducing consumption through new developments switching to xeriscaping and indigenous plants, among other measures. The change would apply to all new single-family and two-, three- and four-family residential projects by limiting turfgrass to no more than 25 percent of the portion of the lot not covered by a primary or accessory structure or a driveway, patio, deck or walkway.
Councilor Murray, for one, recognizes the urgency of responsible water use, but translating that to citizens across the city isn’t so easy, he says.
“What seems to be occurring is we wait until the cost of water is so harsh [to cut back usage],” he says. “I really don’t believe the population has accepted the argument to conserve.
“What we haven’t seen is the community buying into the fact where we need to be respectful and conserve the water, when the reality is, we’re giving it to developers,” he says. “Developers are still putting in grass, mini parks, without requiring them to have a watering plan or a nonpot [nonpotable] plan.”
He also notes a contradiction going on within the Council itself, which simultaneously serves as the Utilities Board.
“From the Utilities side, [the message is] conserve,” he says. “From the Council side, we need to develop like crazy because we don’t have enough houses. The whole thing gets so convoluted in the process, you lose the message. And then you lose the urgency of protecting this vital resource.”
Jordan suggests striving for a “blended landscape” as an alternative. This would create yards and other natural areas that have a mix of drought-resistant plants and others that require less water than traditional Kentucky bluegrass.
While it’s important not to rob agricultural areas of the water required to raise crops for food, urban areas also need to maintain green spaces, including a healthy tree canopy, that go “beyond aesthetics, for health and quality of life reasons,” she says.
As of June 30, the city had 2.9 years’ worth of water demand in storage, but at its July 20 meeting, the Utilities Board discussed creating a special $40 million fund to acquire additional water rights.
As Utilities Policy Advisory Committee Chair Gary Burghart advised in supporting the special fund, “The ability to act quickly is very important, due to pressures of climate change and competition for water rights.”