Looking parents and guardians in the eye and telling them their child doesn’t qualify for state-funded preschool is one of the hardest and heartbreaking parts of running a district preschool program, says Melissa Gibson-Steiner, preschool coordinator for Lewis-Palmer School District 38.
The decades-old Colorado Preschool Program [CPP], through which the state funds limited preschool slots for 3- and 4-year-old children with risk factors like low income and housing insecurity, provides crucial early childhood education for some families that otherwise would not be able to afford it, Gibson-Steiner says. CPP is mostly administered through district preschool programs, sometimes with the help of private providers or community partners.
Even so, families who need the financial assistance are sometimes left out, either because they don’t meet qualifying factors or slots are capped due to funding. The program only served about 20 percent of 4-year-olds — the age that the program prioritizes to prepare for kindergarten — statewide during the 2020-2021 school year, according to the National Institute for Early Education Research.
And in El Paso County, about 7.5 percent of all 3- to 5-year-olds are enrolled in the program, according to the Joint Initiatives for Youth & Families [JIYF], the organization that houses the county’s state-required Early Childhood Council, Alliance for Kids.
“I’m sitting there, knowing that they don’t qualify for free,” Gibson-Steiner explains, describing conversations she’s had with families that applied for CPP. “And I know they can’t afford to pay tuition — they’re going to put gas in their car before they’ll pay tuition. So they get nothing.”
CPP, when it comes down to it, “is not equitable,” she says.
Enter Colorado’s universal preschool program, which was officially created and signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis on April 25 (see p. 31). By the 2023-2024 school year, every 4-year-old in the state will have access to 10 hours of free preschool each week through the program, which Polis’ office estimates will save families an average of $4,300 each year.
Universal preschool, or UPK, as it’s referred to by stakeholders, is expected to chip away at least one of the barriers — cost — that preclude children from receiving early childhood education.
“Now, it’s an option for everyone,” Gibson-Steiner says.
There’s excitement around UPK within El Paso County’s preschool ecosystem, among early childhood program leaders in school districts and community organizations that support them.
It will have short-term economic benefits for families struggling to find affordable early childhood education choices and “affects people’s ability to work, which right now seems even more critical,” says SherryLynn Boyles, president and CEO of Joint Initiatives.
And ideally, UPK will provide parents of all income levels with more high-quality choices and flexibility about where their children go to preschool, says Noreen Landis-Tyson, president and CEO of the Community Partnership for Child Development, a nonprofit that administers the federal Head Start program in Colorado Springs and partners with six area school districts to provide CPP and special needs children with preschool.
UPK will allow both school districts and other licensed providers to apply for state-funded slots on a voluntary basis, creating what’s called a “mixed delivery system.” Families will be able to decide what provider — whether it’s a school district, Family Child Care Home [FCCH], for-profit or nonprofit center — is best for their child, Landis-Tyson says.
“The nice thing about that is it’s very child- and family-centered,” she says. “Families are in charge of where they want their child to receive services.”
Forty-eight percent of the 422 licensed preschool providers currently available in El Paso County are privately run Family Child Care Home providers, according to Kelly Hurtado, director of JIYF’s early childhood program and coordinator for the Alliance. If these providers decide to apply for UPK slots, parents of 4-year-olds in the county could now get 10 hours of that care for free.
“We have great high-quality FCCH providers in our community who could offer UPK if they decide it’s what’s right for their business,” Hurtado wrote in an email.
But for all its intended benefits, there’s much more uncertainty about UPK among preschool providers at this time, and a plethora of questions about how exactly the program will run on a micro level.
The amount of money that participating providers will receive from the state for each child and the state’s standards for participating — both of which are huge factors in their decisions to apply for UPK funds — are currently unknown.
As a result, it’s unclear how many UPK slots district preschools and other providers will have when the program starts in the 2023-2024 school year. Among all licensed providers in the county, there is capacity for 16,876 total preschool slots, which could be for 3- to 5-year-olds (while UPK is solely for 4-year-olds), Hurtado says. According to 2022 state data, there are an estimated 9,116 4-year-olds in the county.
Will there be enough slots to accommodate every family in the county that wants the 10 free hours each week for their 4-year-old, especially with the staffing challenges that providers are experiencing across the board? What will then happen to 3-year-old slots?
And how many families will even want to use UPK? If families need more than 10 hours per week, but can’t afford it, how might UPK be combined with other state and federal funding available for at-risk and low-income children?
These details are to be determined.
Many of these questions will be answered over the next year, as the new Department of Early Childhood, the state body overseeing UPK, creates regulations. But until the reimbursement rate and standards are clear, school districts and private providers alike are hesitant about committing to the program, Landis-Tyson says.
“It’s just one huge puzzle right now to try and figure out how to make this work,” she added.
Additionally, school districts will also continue to be funded and responsible for providing preschool slots for children in their districts previously covered by CPP, but who won’t get UPK. This includes 3-year-olds with at-risk factors and children with disabilities covered by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, the federal law that requires states to identify, evaluate and serve children with disabilities from ages 3 to 21, Melissa Dworkin, the governor’s deputy press secretary, wrote in an email.
Those requirements, and how they will mix with UPK, are of chief concern to school districts, says Julie Lavigne, who runs the preschool at Manitou Springs Elementary School, District 14’s qualified special education preschool program. This program, and one other district-run preschool at Ute Pass Elementary, are the only two licensed child care facilities in D14’s catchment, Lavigne says.
“Each child care provider has their own [UPK] concern that affects them,” she said. “But I definitely think that for me, it’s how is [the program] going to mix with 3-year-olds who qualify for special education, 3-year-olds who qualify with risk factors — who still need to be given an opportunity — and then the 4-year-olds who would qualify for the universal preschool program?”
More children with disabilities in the state already go to preschool via school districts because they have additional intervention resources available to serve those kids, says Dr. Lissanna Follari, an assistant professor of teaching and learning in the UCCS College of Education, who specializes in inclusive early childhood care and education.
Landis-Tyson said her organization, CPCD...giving children a head start, also administers preschool for children with special needs (both CPP at-risk factors and disabilities) in some Colorado Springs school districts. In Harrison District 2, for example, CPCD is the sole administrator of CPP-funded and special needs preschool — the district does not offer its own preschool program.
What early childhood educators don’t want happening under UPK are special needs preschool slots even more concentrated in school districts, because UPK-funded children, who might have gone to district preschools previously, are instead seeking care from private providers with their free 10 hours per week.
That’s not inclusive, Follari says, and according to Landis-Tyson, it’s best practice for classrooms to have a mix of typically developing children and those with special needs.
“When we have classrooms that are largely or exclusively enrolled by children who meet qualifications based on early intervention needs and categories, that is valuable and important, but in a way, that actually isn’t an inclusive environment, because those children are then separated for their intervention needs,” Follari added.
But there is also “tremendous potential” for UPK to bring more typically developing children into the fold overall, and create more diverse classrooms, she says.
“The possibility [is] now of expanding that enrollment and those classroom communities, to include all children,” Follari says.
The key to achieving this will be funding, says Boyles, of Joint Initiatives.
“The programs have to have resources to be able to create more spots, and that’s sort of the goal — to create more capacity for us to offer UPK” while also maintaining preschool offerings for those 3-year-olds with special needs, she says. “We’re not trying to shift to a different age, we’re trying to create more early childhood education opportunity.”
About 50 percent of D38’s preschool enrollment is children who qualify for CPP or special education services, according to Gibson-Steiner, the district’s preschool coordinator. She said she has to wait for more details from the state and the plans of local private providers to determine how D38 will staff to accommodate those children and potentially more UPK slots.
“The biggest challenge for our aspect is we’re ready to start planning,” she says. “However, we don’t have answers yet, and it’s because it’s coming so quickly. That’s where I’m anxious for the new department to be in place.”
Lavigne, of D14’s preschool program, commented that “next year feels about five minutes away.”
“We’re closing in,” she says.