Douglas County Clerk and Recorder Merlin Klotz is now the third Colorado county clerk under investigation for a potential breach of security protocols for voting system equipment. According to a news release from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, they became aware of the potential breach after being alerted to a social media post attributed to Klotz.
“My office became aware of a potential unauthorized imaging of a Douglas County voting equipment server," said Secretary Jena Griswold in a news release. "The Douglas County Clerk has failed to respond to an email request requiring disclosure of information about this potential breach in election security protocol. To ensure the security of Douglas County’s voting equipment, I am issuing an Election Order requiring the Douglas Clerk to disclose information regarding the imaging of the election equipment server. As Secretary of State, I will continue to protect Colorado’s election infrastructure to ensure that every eligible Coloradan – Republican, Democrat, and Independent, alike – has access to secure elections.”
On Jan. 28, the Secretary of State’s Office was alerted to a post on the Telegram channel “Ashe in America,” maintained by blogger and election conspiracy theorist Ashe Eppe, a co-founder of the U.S. Election Integrity Plan, which has organized voter canvassing efforts in Colorado. According to the Telegram post attributed to Klotz, “After my friend [Secretary of State] Wayne Williams selected Dominion as the sole election system provider for Colorado, I sued for an alternative. Accordingly only Douglas and Garfield counties now use Clear Ballot election system. And we, as always, took a full image backup of our server before a trusted build was done this year.”
The post also claimed that Klotz had been in contact with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s legal team. Lindell featured Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters during his August 2021 Cyber Symposium, days after Griswold announced an investigation of Peters for a potential breach of security protocols. On Jan 24, Griswold announced that Elbert County Clerk and Recorder, Dallas Schroeder, was also under investigation after admitting in a Jan. 7 affidavit for Rep. Ron Hanks’ (R-HD60) lawsuit against Griswold that he made a “forensic image,” or copy, of the Elbert County election server. According to reporting from Denver 7, Schroeder was assisted in making the copy by Shawn Smith, who is also a member of the U.S. Election Integrity Plan.
Hanks announced on a Feb. 2 episode of the Conservative Daily podcast that he was withdrawing from the lawsuit to allow County Commissioners and Clerks “take the lead on this.” The additional plaintiffs in Hanks’ lawsuit include Klotz, Schroeder, Rio Blanco County Commissioners Gary Moyer and Jeff Rector and Park County Commissioner Amy Mitchell. Joe Oltmann, the host of Conservative Daily and subject of a defamation lawsuit from former Dominion executive Eric Coomer, told Sydney Powell in a Jan. 22, 2021 email, “You also need to be aware of what we are doing in Colorado in gaining access to the Dominion systems under the radar. We have several county clerks cooperating.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.