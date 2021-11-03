National Mill Dog Rescue is a Peyton-based nonprofit that works to rescue dogs from commercial breeding facilities, often referred to as “puppy mills.” Since their founding in 2007, NMDR has rescued more than 16,000 dogs across the United States.
“We got started because Theresa [Strader, NMDR founder] received a letter about dogs needing some help in 2007,” says Morgana LeBold, a member of NMDR’s marketing department. “She went out and rescued Lily, who is our founding dog, and several other greyhounds. After that she realized she had to start an organization to continue rescuing dogs from commercial breeding facilities.”
Dogs kept in commercial breeding facilities often receive minimal medical care, are kept in poor conditions, and are poorly socialized. Lily, NMDR’s first rescue, spent all of her days confined to a small, cold wire cage. She was never removed from her cage for exercise or socialization. Lily was forced to produce one litter after another, and by 7 years of age, Lily was worn out. She had received little to no veterinary care throughout her life. From years of no dental care, poor quality food, rabbit bottle watering and no appropriate chew toys, the roof of Lily’s mouth and lower jaw had rotted away. Her chest was riddled with mammary tumors and she was absolutely terrified of people.
NMDR works to treat and rehabilitate dogs like Lily and make them adoptable family pets. “Finding volunteers, finding fosters to help our dogs get acclimated to being in a home environment is really important for us,” says LeBold. “It’s around 1,100 dogs we are able to rescue every year. We bring them back to our facility in Peyton, we rehabilitate them and then find them their forever homes.”
Funds raised by the Indy Give! campaign will help NMDR continue their work of saving dogs from commercial breeding facilities. “The money would be used for our ongoing programs to rescue more dogs, rehabilitate them, give them the medical care they need, and then find fosters and adoptable homes,” says LeBold. “We have some small projects, things we would love to have but aren’t an immediate need. Getting a new Sprinter van would be great. We go on so many rescues, so we need reliable transportation.”
NMDR’s current van has made some recent rescues difficult. Daisy, who was rescued with 52 other dogs, didn’t make it back to NMDR until midnight due to mechanical issues with the van. Daisy and her fellow rescues were severely matted, almost beyond recognition. Dogs like Shih-Tzus, Malteses and miniature poodles are favorites of breeders, due to their popularity and small size, but require regular grooming — which they often don’t receive from commercial breeders — to prevent matting, which can cause painful skin infections and other complications.
NMDR travels to locations across the country to collect rescues. “Typically, there are a lot of commercial breeding facilities in the Midwest,” notes LeBold. “Often we’re going several states over. We’ll go wherever we’re needed in the United States.”